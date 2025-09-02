If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you may already be familiar with the recently released film “The Thursday Murder Club.” The movie, which adapts a 2020 novel of the same name, has already made massive waves with audiences everywhere and has rapidly climbed up the streamer’s charts since its release on Aug. 22. For those that don’t know, “The Thursday Murder Club” centers on a gang of retirees with various professional backgrounds, as they come together to solve a series of cold cases. These pensioners meet one another at the fictional Cooper’s Chase retirement home, which filmmaker Chris Columbus has referred to as “the Hogwarts version of a retirement community.” Given the setting, vibe, and accents heard throughout the film, it may come as no surprise to learn that “The Thursday Murder Club” was shot in and around London, England.

Whether you’ve been meaning to visit the big smoke for some time or only became interested in a London excursion after watching the film, let’s run through a few key filming locations and outline the best tourist stops to make along the way. Before long, you may find yourself huddled up with a misfit band of buddies, intent on clearing your respective names from an ongoing criminal investigation.

Is Cooper’s Chase A Real Place?

Key Scenes: Though there are many retirement homes in and around London, Cooper’s Chase is entirely fictional and constructed only for the purposes of this movie. In reality, as House Beautiful reports, the scenes surrounding the elder care facility were captured outside of the world-famous Englefield Estate, in the English county of Berkshire. The large, imposing 16th-century home serves up Elizabethan-style architecture, delicately crafted stonework and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the gorgeous gardens surrounding the property.

Best Time to Visit: While London is a beautiful destination during any time of year, most locals agree that the spring months of April and May are the best time for first-time visitors to make the pilgrimage. During this portion of the year, you’ll find mild weather, outdoor activities and plenty of film locations to explore. Those who choose to visit during the summer should be mindful to pack for high humidity and not much air conditioning, while those looking to explore London in the fall and winter months should be sure to pack heavy coats to fight off the freezing rain.

Transportation Options: Like many metropolitan hubs across the pond, London is known for its robust public transportation grid. Visitors can expect to see plenty of buses, trains and cable cars all around the crowded downtown portions of the city. Taxi cabs and rideshare services are also available for those looking to venture beyond the major cities. However, most major tourist attractions will have specific bus lines available during specific hours. London is also known to be fairly walkable, making it a great destination for those interested in staying fit and active while on vacation.

If you’re interested in visiting the many filming locations of “The Thursday Murder Club,” you won’t encounter much trouble. Unlike many productions, which take place in scattered locations all over the countryside, a vast majority of the new Netflix original takes place in and around the Englefield Estate. The estate is wide open for the public to visit around the year, providing excellent photo opportunities in the garden, and plenty of fine ancient craftsmanship to admire. This manor was also utilized as a filming location for a number of popular film and TV projects including “Cruella” and Netflix’s “The Crown,” per Decider.

Additional shots were captured at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, England, the outlet also confirms. Netflix launched a multi-million dollar production deal with these studios back in 2019, in order to produce a wide array of content on the soundstages and lots owned by the company. Unfortunately, Shepperton Studios does not offer public access, though they do hold special events, studio tours and insider training sessions on a variable schedule throughout the year. If you’re interested in working on films from behind the scenes, this could be a perfect place to explore, as the studios have massive editing suites, tons of soundstages and a variety of screening rooms to rent out for your own productions.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in “The Thursday Murder Club” film locations, you’ll find plenty of exciting excursions to uncover all across the greater London area. First-time visitors may want to check out iconic sights such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye ferris wheel and the British Museum. There are also plenty of tours available for visitors of all backgrounds, including food tours, historical walks and film production bus rides that take you through popular projects like the “Harry Potter” franchise. Before you skip town, be sure to grab a few locally-made souvenirs at the Borough Market, or try a brief excursion away from town to see Stonehenge or Windsor Castle.

Where to Eat: Like many major cities, London is a complex melting pot of different cultures, cuisines and flavors. A few of the city’s finest eateries include the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse, as well as Ottolenghi Spitalfields and 64 Old Compton Street. If you get the chance to reserve a table at one of these restaurants, don’t hesitate. Still, if your budget for meals is tight after the long flight and hotel accommodations, don’t be afraid to stick with the classics. Bars and pubs can be found around every corner, most of which offer a classic fish and chip platter that will give you the real, unfiltered London experience. Wash it down with a pint of Guinness while taking in a Manchester United game and you’ll feel just as comfortable as a lifetime local.

Where to Stay: As you can likely imagine, there are tons of excellent hotels available all across London and the surrounding suburbs. Those looking to save on cash should find no shortage of chain hotels in the region, offering a perfectly good stay with few amenities. If money isn’t an object for you, and you’re looking to explore London in style, you can always check for vacancies at The Chesterfield Mayfair, St Martins Lane London or the exorbitantly priced Cadogan Belmond Hotel. No matter where you stay, be sure to venture out and get social with your neighbors. You might even build a few lifelong friendships and bond over a shared love of cracking open cold cases for the police.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Elizabeth do for a living in “The Thursday Murder Club”?

Though each of the core characters in “The Thursday Murder Club” is retired, they each have key specialties that make them invaluable to their ragtag social crew. Elizabeth, for example, is the de facto leader, thanks to her pre-pensioner days as a spy. Over the course of the film, the audience, as well as a few characters, become aware of the fact that Elizabeth Best (portrayed by Helen Mirren), once worked as a top-ranking spy for MI6. Her background in espionage gives her a distinct advantage over her crew when it comes to spotting crooked cops, disturbing coincidences and nefarious actors.

Is “The Thursday Murder Club” based on a true story?

Though “The Thursday Murder Club” might seem all too real, the story is entirely fictional, and not based on any one true event or series of events. The novel which the film adapts is a wholly original work, which doesn’t tie back to any one true story.