Since its debut, “Perfect Match” has built a dedicated following thanks to its captivating cast, over-the-top romantic drama and ultra-luxurious settings. It’s not just the relationships between the singles that keep fans watching; it’s the visual escape. With each season Netflix has fine-tuned both the romantic ambiance and the gorgeous setting. Season three, which released on Aug. 1, has brought a bold shift in scenery. This move injected fresh energy and amplified the show’s exotic, high-end aesthetic. The new setting provided a vibrant and visually rich backdrop that made every date, poolside chat and dramatic moment much more pleasant.

For fans of the newly engaged (and expecting) couple, Ollie and AD, their love story is set against a backdrop that is envy-worthy. To check out just where they had their meet-cute, fans can learn where “Perfect Match” season three was filmed. Whether you’re looking for your new baecation boo or celebrating the one you are locked in with, these are the places to check out.

What Resort Was ‘Perfect Match’ Filmed In?

In previous seasons, the choice of location was just as strategic as casting some of the most buzzworthy singles. Season one took place in Panama, a stunning getaway rich with culture. The singles from this season stayed at the luxurious villa called Casa Naga. This six-bedroom estate is located near Playa Bonita, just outside of Panama City. It has sweeping ocean views, an infinity pool, open-air lounge areas, and countless upscale amenities. The villa’s secluded setting also made for perfect romance and reality TV drama.

With this being the setting for the beginning of the series, what came after obviously had to step it up even more. Season two shifted to Tulum, Mexico, which kept with the tropical luxury vibe. The Hacienda del Mar in Tulum set the scene for the singles to have an incredible time as they searched for the one. And obviously, per Netflix, this setting was the most appealing, since season three of the show was filmed back in Tulum, but with a twist.

Where Were ‘Perfect Match’ Season Three Dates Filmed?

(Nahima Aparicio/Unsplash)

The main villa is not the only filming location for the show each season. But the “Perfect Match” Tulum date locations for season three are what made each episode that much more exciting. Unlike other dating reality shows, the singles aren’t entirely confined to one house. As MovieDelic reports, there were a few different resorts featured throughout the episodes.

Some dates appeared to take place along Tulum’s coastline with iconic white sand beaches and turquoise water. Visual clues have suggested that these breathtaking moments were created with a combination of shots of the main villa and other nearby villas. As Marie Claire describes, season three’s date locations were captured at “Ajal Tulum, a treehouse boutique hotel; Secrets Tulum, a hotel and beach club; Holistika, a jungle wellness retreat; and the gym Tulum Fight Club.”

Just Ajal Tulum alone has impressive features like a restaurant, jungle observation tower and four deluxe tree houses. For anyone planning a “Perfect Match” inspired trip, any of these filming locations will likely be a good time.

Explore The ‘Perfect Match’ Season Three Singles Villa In Tulum

(Darren Lawrence/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to Marie Claire, the majority of the show was captured at the Casa Xolo villa in Tulum. Fans of the show can catch the hot singles lounging and loving all around this central property, which is only about 10 minutes away from downtown.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Tulum is during the less busy tourist season. Generally, this is considered to be during May, November, or early December. During these months, there is warm weather, fewer crowds and cool evenings.

Transportation Options: There are many different ways to get around Tulum. Among the most popular options are taxis, ADO buses, shuttles or rental cars. Bikes, scooters or simply walking around are fun ways to explore.

For season three of “Perfect Match,” the Casa Xolo villa served as the perfect getaway. The production team chose to return to Tulum for a luxurious and isolated villa, as MovieDelic reports. Tulum’s mix of lush jungle and breathtaking beachfront created an ideal atmosphere for both intimate dates and scenic group hangouts. In comparison to season one’s Panama property, this villa has a more exclusive and design-focused flow. So it gave contests plenty of space to mingle, flirt and form bonds under palm trees and starlit skies.

Things to Do: Near the Casa Xolo villa in Tulum, there is plenty to do, but the best thing just depends on a traveler’s preferences. For an opportunity to connect with nature, the Gran Cenote and Playa Paraiso are great attractions to explore.

Where to Eat: Central Tulum has plenty of options for travelers looking for a good bite. Although travelers may not have a chef cooking their every meal like the “Perfect Match” singles, there are delicious options around. Some local favorites include the Onyx Tulum and the aesthetic eatery El Cayuco Tulum.

Where to Stay: If having an authentic “Perfect Match” experience is a priority, note that the Casa Xolo property is available. The five-bedroom villa is available to book and is located pretty close to downtown, so it’s a convenient accommodation. Alternatively, the Maison Tulum or Kore Tulum Retreat and Spa Resort are nearby.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Joey and Kariselle still together from “Perfect Match”?

Although the couple in season one got engaged on screen, the reality of their long-distance relationship ultimately had a big impact. As Netflix reports, the two split up after filming despite their intense chemistry.

Are Dom and Georgia still together?

Another surprising season one couple breakup was that of Dom and Georgia. Although the two made their connection a bit late in the show, with Dom living in Canada and Georgia in Australia, things got complicated pretty quickly. Netflix even shares that the couple never went on their “Perfect Match” post-show honeymoon trip.