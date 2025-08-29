If you’re planning to style your hair while on vacation, the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “PackSafe” advisory outlines which hot tools you can travel with.

The FAA’s packing guidelines include critical information for travelers hoping to bring cordless hair-styling hot tools on their next trip. If those devices are butane-fueled or made with a gas cartridge, they’re banned from being transported via checked baggage.

If you absolutely need your gas cartridge or butane-fueled hot tool, you may bring it in your carry-on through airport security. However, each flyer is allowed to bring only one butane-fueled or gas-cartridge-powered hot tool. Additionally, a safety covering “must be securely fitted on the heating element” to board safely.

Travelers may still bring corded electric hair tools, such as standard blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons or wands.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Packing Dos And Don’ts?

Both the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provide guidelines on what travelers are allowed to bring on a plane. Before you take a vacation, you should also consider what items are allowed in the type of luggage you’re bringing.

The TSA notes that those who violate regulations by carrying prohibited or dangerous items could face civil penalties exceeding $17,000.

“You have an important role in protecting the aircraft. It starts with cargo safety. Anything added to an aircraft can introduce risk,” says the FAA. “Dangerous goods, also known as Hazardous Materials, and other cargo and luggage can contribute to catastrophic incidents when things go wrong. The risk starts well before the airport. Cargo safety and preventing undeclared dangerous goods is everyone’s responsibility.”