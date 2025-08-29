“The Map That Leads to You” transcends the typical romantic drama, showcasing a unique European adventure that leads to an unexpected connection. Anchored by the magnetic performances of Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa, Sofia Wylie and Madison Thompson, this adaptation of J.P. Monninger’s beloved novel has quickly captured hearts as audiences indulge in the romantic escape.

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the film weaves together tender portrayals and sweeping visuals that evoke both yearning and wonder. The journey’s backdrop – Heather’s (Cline) explorations through Europe with friends – sets the stage, but it’s a chance encounter that reroutes her meticulously planned life. If the cinematic scenery has you dreaming of your own European escapade, here’s everything you need to know about “The Map That Leads To You” filming locations.

Where Was ‘The Map That Leads To You’ Filmed?

The production for this film spanned many different European destinations. As SoapCentral reports, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Venice, Italy both set the tone. Filming occurred in the summer of 2024, and these two cities’ iconic ambiance certainly contributed to the romantic vibe.

The canals and bike-filled streets of Amsterdam help create a reflective mood, while Venice lends its classic, intimate feel. For “The Map That Leads To You” viewers trying to capture the timeless beauty of these destinations, a sunset gondola ride or romantic stroll through quiet alleyways will do the trick. Beyond these locales, other European favorites were used to film Prime Video’s newest love story.

Beautiful Spain Brings Lovebirds Together, Both On-Screen And Off

(D Jonez/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: A large portion of the film was captured in Spain. Both interior and exterior scenes were filmed here, but Barcelona and the surrounding areas are recognizable, per Decider. In fact, the lovebirds meet on an overnight train to Barcelona, so they explore Spain together.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Barcelona and its surrounding areas is during the low tourist season, which typically runs from April to June or September to October. Although neither of these times is during the height of summer, they are great for sightseeing.

Transportation Options: Barcelona’s transportation system is fairly accessible and relatively simple. There is an efficient underground Metro, but TMB also operates buses and trams. Regional trains, taxis, and ride-share services are also popular options for getting around.

Spain is full of a distinct vibrancy, and Barcelona is like a centerpiece to the overall artful landscape. As viewers might have noticed, producers made sure to utilize the unique sights and attractions in the area. One significant place where “The Map That Leads To You” was filmed is the Sagrada Familia, a monumental basilica in Barcelona.

Interestingly, this church is the highest church in the world, so visitors are in for a treat. As SoapCentral reports, some interior scenes were captured at Parc Audiovisual de Catalunya studio in Terrassa. The latter is a central-eastern city in the province of Barcelona. Visitors should expect a 30-minute drive from the popular tourist parts of Barcelona.

Things to Do: There are a plethora of things to do while visiting Barcelona. Walking around is one of the best ways to get to know this popular tourism destination. The Gothic Quarter is a great area to explore on foot, but there is also the Park Güell and Picasso Museum Barcelona. To get between these two locations, it is best to take a bus, metro, or simply order a driver on a ride-sharing app.

Where to Eat: The culinary culture of Barcelona is something that travelers should be sure to explore during a visit. El Nacional Barcelona is a popular seafood restaurant with ample space to settle into. Another highly rated option is the Colom Restaurant, which is Mediterranean with some delectable specialties. These two eateries are about 20 minutes away from each other by car.

Where to Stay: There are some relatively affordable accommodations in Barcelona, so travelers have plenty to choose from. Two popular options are Novotel Barcelona City, which is a higher end option, and ibis Barcelona Meridiana. Both of these places offer comfy rooms and proximity to some nice attractions.

Porto, Portugal Is Where ‘The Map That Leads To You’ Begins

(João Reguengos/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to Sportskeeda’s reports, the movie begins in Porto, Portugal. Here, Heather and her friends explore stunning views and charming streets. Then, filming moves to Lisbon. Portugal truly sets the scene for a wild ride, which ultimately opens up the possibilities for Heather.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit both of these cities is around spring or fall. More specifically, between March and May or September and October is the best time to visit. This is when there are fewer crowds, more pleasant weather and lower prices.

Transportation Options: Porto and Lisbon are about three hours apart by train or bus. But they are both worth the visit. So, it is best to visit these popular tourist locations during a tour, as the characters in the movie do. To get around between both, a high-speed train, bus, flight or rental car is best.

Between Lisbon and Porto, Portugal was depicted in a scenic and enviable light. For a similar experience in real life, “The Map That Leads To You” fans can head to Lisbon. There, find scenic squares to explore, or hop on the Tram 28 route through Alfama. Exploring the Praça do Comércio square might help recreate the same vibe as the film too, since it is one of the most popular plazas.

In Porto, the Livraria Lello, which is a popular and aesthetically pleasing bookstore, was the setting for some scenes, per The Cinemaholic. So, stepping inside some real life landmarks feels like walking straight into the movie. And even if travelers don’t want to trek across different countries like the main characters of the film, Portugal is still an exciting destination to check out.

Things to Do: In Lisbon, the views are stunning, but there are some cool spots to visit, too. The Jerónimos Monastery and São Jorge Castle are two of the most popular tourist spots, with only around a 20-minute drive between them. Then in Porto there are many historic attractions to check out, but the Ribeira District and Porto Cathedral are popular.

Where to Eat: Portugal is a great destination for foodies since there are many local, authentic eateries and fusion cuisine spots around. In Lisbon, which is popular for affordable restaurants, there is the Taberna Sal Grosso and Augusto Lisboa. Then for a bite to eat in Porto, the Casa Guedes Tradicional and Taberna Dos Mercadores are tasty options.

Where to Stay: The Duplo Charme Boutique Hotel, Lisbon and Palácio Príncipe Real are relatively affordable options in central Lisbon. They are only about a 10-minute drive away from each other, so have similar location perks. Alternatively, Porto’s Se Catedral Hotel Porto, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a central yet pricer option in comparison to Costa do Sol B&B Hotel Oporto.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens in the end of “The Map That Leads To You”?

The end of the film is somewhat bittersweet, because Heather’s love interest Jack (Apa) disappears. This leaves her to return to her mundane post-grad life in New York. But after reading a letter from him she realizes that he hid a cancer diagnosis. He then flaked on their plans of going to NYC together in order to protect her heart. In a slightly ambiguous ending they finally meet again at the Santa Pau festival in Spain, per Screenrant.

Where do I watch “The Map That Leads To You”?

Viewers can watch this whirlwind romance movie on Amazon Prime Video.