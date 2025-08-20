When “Night Always Comes” premiered on Netflix on Aug. 15, it quickly became one of the platform’s standout crime thrillers of the year. It was directed by Benjamin Caron, best known for his acclaimed work on “Andor” and “The Crown.” The recent release adapts Willy Vlautin’s 2021 novel, “The Night Always Comes,” into a tense, gripping drama. The story is compressed into one harrowing night (as opposed to the 48-hour timeline in the novel), so the sense of urgency and mystery is striking. And given its intriguing premise, viewers have already praised how Caron’s project mixes psychological tension with gritty realism. It ultimately creates an atmosphere where every choice feels monumental.

At the center of the film is Vanessa Kirby, who plays Lynette. She is a woman scrambling to raise $25,000 overnight in a desperate bid to save her family home. “Night Always Comes” depicts Lynette’s frantic journey for cash, while also exploring her social struggles and family tensions in a captivating way. While much of the film’s popularity lies in its suspenseful pacing, its setting is key to its intimate and human center. The authenticity of the background and depiction of local, working-class roots really bring the story to life. If, after watching the Netflix original, fans are wondering about “Night Always Comes” filming locations, here’s everything we know.

Where Was ‘Night Always Comes’ Filmed?

Given how essential the city is to the film’s fabric, it’s little wonder audiences are asking, “Where was ‘Night Always Comes’ filmed?” The setting’s visceral presence mirrors Lynette’s emotional journey. From rain-slicked streets and dimly lit bars to shadow-clad corners, each locale intensifies the film’s dangerous, urgent tone. Rather than opting for studio-bound replicas, the production leans into authentic, real-world Portland to immerse viewers in Lynette’s gritty reality.

Although the timespan of the original story was changed for the movie, one thing that wasn’t changed was the setting. In the novel, Lynette is from a steadily gentrified neighborhood in Portland, Oregon. So producers opted against a generic cityscape and kept things consistent by filming in Oregon. Remaining loyal to the spirit of the novel’s setting certainly paid off, especially considering how it amplifies suspense. It also reflects the socioeconomic struggles at the film’s heart since the city of Portland has its own gritty charm.

Planning Your Trip To Gorgeous Portland, Oregon

(Cedric Letsch/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As SoapCentral reports, the film featured two different Oregon cities: Portland and Gresham. The cityscape and some popular spots around were included, but since much of the plot occurs at night, they may not be very recognizable. The scene where Lynette works at the bar may be one of the most memorable filming locations, utilizing Portland’s Belmont Inn.

Best Time to Visit: Since they are only about 20 minutes away from each other, travelers can see both areas in one visit. The best time to visit them is typically in the summer, when temperatures are mild and rainfall is minimal.

Transportation Options: Portland and Gresham are only a short distance away, so travelers can expect a less than 25-minute drive between them. In both cities, the primary mode of transportation is the TriMet. This includes buses, the MAX light rail and the Portland Streetcar. The Portland Aerial Tram is another option, but travelers can also rent cars or use ride-sharing services.

The bulk of “Night Always Comes” was filmed in Portland, Oregon, but some additional scenes were filmed in Gresham. This was more than a practical choice – it was a thematic one. Vlautin’s novel is rooted in Portland’s working-class neighborhoods, so keeping Portland’s unique character central was a power move. The blend of urban grit and (often) unpredictable weather provided the perfect canvas for a story that takes place under the cover of darkness. In theory, the city’s streets and skyline became a mirror for Lynette’s emotional turmoil.

As SoapCentral reports, filming in the area was swift, taking place between May 14 and July 2, 2024. With limited nighttime hours, there was a sense of immediacy on and off the screen. The genuine late-night shoots with quiet streets, the hum of traffic in the distance and glowing streetlights are a level of authenticity that can’t be faked on a soundstage. All of these things helped the film feel less like fiction and more like a lived reality unfolding right before the viewer’s eyes. So if visiting this underrated travel destination to enjoy its distinct vibe sounds ideal, travelers know when to visit. Plus, there’s plenty to do during a trip to Oregon!

Things to Do: In Portland, the Oregon Zoo and Powell’s City of Books are two popular and intriguing attractions. If exploring Gresham, there is easy access to the Columbia River Gorge and the breathtaking ​​Mount Hood.

Where to Eat: In Portland, there is the highly rated Screen Door Eastside and Mother’s Bistro & Bar, which are both casual. Although Gresham is not as well known as Portland, it has some pretty impressive eatery options too. The Nicholas Restaurant – Lebanese & Mediterranean Cuisine and Heidi’s Of Gresham are two delectable and popular spots.

Where to Stay: A stay in Portland is sure to be a cozy and more central experience. Travelers can stay in The Heathman Hotel or The Duniway Portland, a Hilton Hotel, which both have great locations. Alternatively, the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Gresham and Ponderosa Inn are two relatively affordable and comfortable accommodations around Gresham.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the plot of “Night Always Comes”?

The plot of the movie follows a woman, Lynette, whose family can no longer afford to live in their home and is therefore facing eviction. In a desperate attempt to fix it all, she goes on an all-night search to raise $25,000.

What happens at the end of “Night Always Comes”?

As Netflix reports, the end of the film leaves Lynette exhausted with nearly all of the money she needs. After some criminal acts, the dream of saving her family home is overshadowed by the bleak reality of her family dynamics. So she leaves the money on the table and walks away from the chaos.