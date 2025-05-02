If you’re a fan of the Star Wars franchise, you may already be acquainted with the hit Disney+ series “Andor.” The show, which is currently airing brand-new episodes as part of its second season, has rapidly become a fan favorite for aficionados everywhere, thanks to its inventive visuals, stunning landscapes and gripping character dynamics. If you’ve ever been watching the series and felt yourself itching to go to the titular alien planet boldly, you’re in luck, as it turns out the entire show was shot right here on planet Earth.

Those looking to explore “Andor” filming locations need not venture any further than locales such as London, England and Barcelona, Spain in order to get their own up-close and personal dose of Star Wars fanfare. If this sounds like something you’re willing to try, read ahead, as we’ll be mapping out a few key filming locations. We’ll also offer some insight into the best hotels, restaurants and day trips available near these “Andor” production zones, to assist you in building the best itinerary possible.

Explore Andor With A Quick Visit To London, England

Key Scenes: Though most of “Andor” was filmed right in Pinewood Studios, London, many sequences from the series were shot all around the UK. As production designer Luke Hull explained in an interview with Nat Geo Travel, the team wanted to take specific care to ensure that the scenery resembled that of early 20th century Europe, ahead of the scourge of Nazism. Hull also confirmed that exterior shots for the Al-Dhani military facility were captured several hours North of London in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. The real-life Cruachan Dam stood in for the Al-Dhani Dam, because Hull felt that the structure resembled Darth Vader’s mask. According to Architectural Digest, the coastal town of Lancashire stood in for oceanfront scenes where the rebels plan their means of attack. The seafront city is known for its historic boardwalk- though you’d never know it from the events of “Andor.” The diverse landscapes and rolling green hills of the island nation make for perfect otherworldly coverage, allowing Star Wars fans to become fully immersed in an extraterrestrial land with minimal VFX.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit London is generally considered to be mid-spring, when the weather is mild, the crowds are thin and outdoor events are frequently open. The city is beautiful enough to make for a great vacation spot year-round, though you’ll often find miserable rains and cold winds during the winter, so be sure to plan according to your taste.

Transportation Options: London is known to have a robust public transportation grid, offering plenty of buses, trains, cable cars and taxis throughout the heart of the city. If you’re looking to venture far outside of the Big Smoke and see all of the “Andor” filming locations for yourself, you may find it imperative to rent a car, as a few of the sights are quite far off the beaten path. Even still, there are plenty of rideshare apps and private chauffeurs available for you to hire at your leisure, should you find that you need them.

If you know anything about modern Star Wars projects, you may know that a majority of the scenes are shot on soundstages these days, utilizing LED wall technology. This relatively new fixture in Hollywood allows artists and designers to create stunning visual backgrounds that actors can interact with directly, rather than requiring green screens and VFX mapping the landscapes in post-production. The main studio where “Andor” shoots utilizes this LED tech as well, so there are a good number of filming locations you literally can’t visit – unless you strap on a VR headset. Even still, “Andor” uses several locales across the UK to showcase the galaxy far, far away, with just a little bit of editing magic to make cities like London, Derbyshire and Buckinghamshire pop on the screen.

According to a 2022 discussion with SlashFilm, “Andor” VFX producer TJ Falls wanted to utilize LEDs quite sparingly. Falls explained “We built a specific LED screen around the embassy where Mon Mothma works, and so they’re having their party and you’ve got wonderful screens. And it’s like, well, now we’ve got a wonderfully practically built set. We’re immersed with our environment of people, we’re utilizing new technology in terms of StageCraft and blending everything together.”

If you do find yourself visiting Pinewood Studios, you may be disappointed to find that they do not offer tours to the general public. However, the business allows visitors to check out an on-site cinema, which screens various projects shot in and around the area. If you book your trip carefully, you can also snag tickets to appear in the live audience at Pinewood Studios, where they sometimes film talk shows and sitcoms. Those interested in a career in film and TV production can also check out the Futures Festival at Pinewood, which allows young professionals to meet and talk shop with industry professionals.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in film and television production, there are tons of exciting sights, sounds and tastes to experience in the city of London. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the British Museum. These stops will allow you to take some perfectly English vacation photos to commemorate your trip. Elsewhere, you’ll find Stonehenge and Windsor Castle, as well as the Natural History Museum and Chessington World of Adventures Resort. London is a beautiful and historic city with centuries of culture to explore, so be sure to check out a few open markets, historical markers and local pubs, depending on your personal preferences.

Where to Eat: As stated, London is packed with traditional bars and pubs, where locals gather to catch football games. Just about any pub you explore is bound to have fish and chips on the menu, so don’t be afraid to stop in at the local corner bar with no established plan. If you’re looking for something a little more upscale, you can always try scoring a reservation at 64 Old Compton Street, Ottolenghi Spitalfields or the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse. These are staples for local Londoners and tourists alike, offering delightful culinary experiences that will leave you wanting more.

Where to Stay: London has a wide array of hotel options with varying amenities, allowing you to tailor your vacation to your desired budget. Those looking to save a few bucks should be sure to check out international hotel chains such as the Holiday Inn, Hilton or Travelodge. After all, you surely won’t be spending much time in your hotel room when there’s so much to explore. Even still, those looking to crank up the luxury can check for pricier stays at Strand Palace, Park Plaza London Riverbank and the Presidential Apartments, all of which boast spectacular views and top-shelf service. Any way you slice it, London is the ideal place to lock in your love of “Andor,” with plenty of filming locations located in and around the city.

Explore Chandrila With A Trip To Barcelona, Spain

(Joel Tasche/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: If you’re looking to fly away from the planet of Andor and vacation in Ben Solo’s home planet of Chandrila, you’ll have to hop on a flight over to Barcelona, Spain. The beachfront city on the Eastern Spanish coast serves as a stand-in for Chandrila throughout the “Andor” series, per an inside source from StarWars.com. This faraway world, located within the Core Worlds portion of the Star Wars galaxy, is also home to Mon Mothma, making it an extremely significant site for both the rebels and the evil empire.

Best Time to Visit: While your instinct may be to visit Barcelona during the summer, in order to get premier access to the beach, you may want to hold off on booking your trip until early fall. The months of September and October tend to offer milder weather, ensuring that you won’t get completely sunburnt on your trip. Summers are known to be quite oppressive and humid in the City of Counts. If you’re interested in checking out bigger and better outdoor events, you may be better suited to check out Barcelona during the early spring, when Carnival kicks off.

Transportation Options: Much like London, Barcelona is a bustling major city with access to tons of public transit. Feel free to rely on the buses, trams and suburban trains to get from A to B without much of a fuss. Alternatively, taxis and rideshare apps allow you to venture off the beaten path, just in case you’re looking to explore Ben Solo’s homeland more thoroughly.

Star Wars fans looking to visit the Mothma Estate showcased throughout the latest season of “Andor” should be sure to trek across the gorgeous Montserrat mountain range. This region, located roughly an hour and a half Northwest of the city, features a ton of opportunities to hike, bike, and get in touch with nature. Visitors are encouraged to explore the historic Montserrat Monastery while passing through, or study the region’s vibrant history at the Montserrat Museum.

Things to Do: While visiting Barcelona, be sure to take a dip in the stunning blue waters of the Balearic Sea. The beaches in this region are known to be some of the finest in the world, while the city itself is brimming with upbeat nightlife, dance clubs and plenty of upscale eateries. From there, tour some of the city’s incredible architectural achievements, such as the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, or catch an incredible show at the Magic Fountain. If you want a true Barcelona experience that you can take home with you, consider signing up for a rooftop paella cooking class, making use of some of the natural flavors and cultures that permeate the area.

Where to Eat: As you can imagine, some of the best flavor combinations and culinary creations in Barcelona are derived from the region’s access to fresh seafood. Even still, Barcelona offers an intense melting pot of different cultural influences, allowing you to explore myriad flavors while you’re in town. Be sure to score a reservation at Monte Marinero, El Tribut or Zenith Brunch & Cocktails if possible, as these establishments are widely considered to be local favorites. Even if you can’t manage to squeeze these stops into your schedule, you’ll find that there are great restaurants dotting each corner of the city.

Where to Stay: Much like your choice of restaurants, visitors will have their pick of the litter in terms of upscale hotel stays. A few of our favorite stays include INNSiDE by Meliá Barcelona Apolo, H10 Madison, and Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa. Needless to say, these all-inclusive resorts can be quite pricey, but there are still plenty of options for those traveling on a budget. Chain hotels can be found all along the outer perimeter of Barcelona, meaning you may need to factor a small amount of walking to your itinerary. At the end of the day, there’s no wrong way to explore the Spanish coast and walk in the same footsteps as your favorite space-farer from “Andor.”