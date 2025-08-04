Happening this Labor Day weekend, DC JazzFest 2025 will be a family-friendly event featuring dozens of musicians sharing their vibrant, dynamic sounds in the nation’s capital.

The Washington D.C.-based event — also known as the DC Jazz Festival — has been happening since 2005. Its diverse attendance reflects the varied multitudes found in jazz itself, so expect music inspired by genres from all over the world. Here’s what to know about this year’s five-day event, including information on ticketing, times, and what to expect.

Key Details (Or Fast Facts):

Address: Various locations, but based at 1001 7th Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Various locations, but based at 1001 7th Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024 Modes of Transportation: The D.C. area has three main airports, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). DCA will be the closest to The Wharf, where the festival will be. There are lots of transportation options once you’re in the area. Attendees can arrive via The Wharf’s Southwest Neighborhood Shuttle, D.C.’s public transportation, the Wharf Jitney, a water taxi, or by car. Additionally, attendees can even bike or walk depending on their departure and destination spots before and after the festival.

The D.C. area has three main airports, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). DCA will be the closest to The Wharf, where the festival will be. There are lots of transportation options once you’re in the area. Attendees can arrive via The Wharf’s Southwest Neighborhood Shuttle, D.C.’s public transportation, the Wharf Jitney, a water taxi, or by car. Additionally, attendees can even bike or walk depending on their departure and destination spots before and after the festival. Operating Hours: DC JazzFest will take place this year August 27–August 31. Music will start at noon on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31. On those days, outdoor performances will be over by 10 p.m.

Essential Tips

Best Time To Visit: Attendees are advised to arrive early, aka before noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees are advised to arrive early, aka before noon on Saturday and Sunday. Dress Code And Packing Tips: The weather will likely be hot and humid. Dressing in comfortable, loose-fitting clothing made of natural fibers will probably keep you the coolest. Also, since DC JazzFest is a family-friendly affair, it’s thoughtful to keep that in your considerations.

The weather will likely be hot and humid. Dressing in comfortable, loose-fitting clothing made of natural fibers will probably keep you the coolest. Also, since DC JazzFest is a family-friendly affair, it’s thoughtful to keep that in your considerations. Cash/Credit Considerations: Many travelers may prefer having both cash and their banking cards. If you plan to visit any boutiques, restaurants, or other locations at The Wharf, it’s best to double-check whether they take cash, if that’s how you plan to pay for things.

Many travelers may prefer having both cash and their banking cards. If you plan to visit any boutiques, restaurants, or other locations at The Wharf, it’s best to double-check whether they take cash, if that’s how you plan to pay for things. Pro Tips For A Smooth Visit: Plan an itinerary of all the shops you want to browse and restaurants you want to enjoy that are nearby. During the festival, there will be beverage stations where you can purchase drinks. There will be multiple public restrooms that are open at The Wharf, including at the Fish Market, 800 Water Street, Transit Pier, in the Oculus, and at The Terrace. Do not bring your own alcohol, chairs, personal speakers, or coolers. Smoking, including hookah and vaping products, is also prohibited at The Wharf during the festival. Pets are allowed, as long as they stay in the Wharf’s outdoor areas. However, the event’s crowdedness and noise may not be the best environment for some animals.

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

What To Expect At DC JazzFest 2025

The founders — late jazz producer Charles Fishman and his wife, attorney Stephanie Peters — initially named the event the “Duke Ellington Jazz Festival.” The original name was an ode to Ellington, aka “The Duke,” who was a genre-defining jazz pioneer born in D.C. in 1899. The couple founded the festival in 2004, and the first edition occurred the following year, in 2005. Last year, during its 20th anniversary, the event had an audience of over 95,000 guests from all over the globe.

The official schedule for DC JazzFest 2025 won’t be disclosed until the week of the event. Still, attendees can expect performances from some of the jazz world’s most talented names. August 27 will be opening night, with performances at The Hamilton Live and Eaton DC. The following day, DC JazzFest Downtown will take place in the afternoon and evening, with the Brass-A-Holics, Be’La Dona, Benjie Porecki, and Langston Hughes II all hitting the stage. It will be a free event, open to the public, and there will be prizes, complimentary merchandise, and ticket contests. Separately, other musicians, including Imani-Grace Cooper and Cécile McLorin Salvant, will perform at other D.C. venues.

Grammy-winning singer Lalah Hathaway will perform August 29 at The Anthem, a music venue and auditorium located at The Wharf.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 30 and August 31, expect to be around The Wharf. There, you’ll enjoy the area’s restaurants and shops as well as the festival’s lineup. General admission per day for Saturday and Sunday attendance starts at $45.

Ticket prices throughout the five-day affair will depend on the event. However, note that several of the festival’s happenings will be free to attend.

The only weather-related instance that would stop the festival from occurring is if the conditions posed a “hazard.”

DC JazzFest 2025 will be a vibey weekend that all generations will enjoy. If you’re a D.C. local or visiting the nation’s capital this Labor Day weekend, it’s definitely worth incorporating into your itinerary. Moreover, if you’re an avid jazz listener, you’ll likely even more intensely appreciate the community and high-level musical artistry. If you’re interested in attending the late summer shindig, check out the event’s website and social media accounts for updates and information about tickets.