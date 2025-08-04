Recent reports indicate Americans are increasingly interested in citizenship by investment (CBI) opportunities in the Caribbean.

The five Caribbean countries that offer CIB programs are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St. Lucia. The process allows foreign nationals to obtain citizenship and a passport in a country after completing the required procedures and investing in its economy, such as making a donation or purchasing local real estate. Golden visas, which are often associated with similar programs, generally focus on granting residency through investment

Henley & Partners is a leading advisory firm for “global citizens.” According to NBC News, the firm claims golden passport inquiries rose by 182% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. Moreover, the firm allegedly saw a 500% increase in American inquiries between 2019 and 2023, highlighting post-pandemic interests. The publication detailed that interest in Caribbean citizenship is particularly high. Henley & Partners’ clients are reportedly feeling anxious about “U.S. politics and global wars,” which is increasing their interest in moving abroad.

In its Citizenship Program Index 2025, Henley & Partners ranked Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Dominica among the countries with the world’s Top 10 most “important citizenship programs.”

What Else Is There To Know About Golden Passports And Citizenship By Investment?

CIB initiatives and golden passports aren’t new. Thirty countries worldwide offer similar programs. These include Malta, Nauru, Türkiye (Turkey), Costa Rica, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Basil Mohr-Elzeki is a managing partner at Henley & Partners. He told NBC News that the inquiries are “not necessarily for an immediate relocation.”

“But they’re looking for a plan B in the event that they need to use it. Or in the event there’s better pastures for their family,” he said. “More Americans are obtaining these residences and citizenships [in case] of a future event, or [a] future change of laws, or [a] future political shift.”

Realtor Nadia Dyson focuses on high-end properties via her Antigua and Barbuda-based company, Luxury Locations Real Estate. She also spoke to NBC News about the influx of Americans interested in home buying in the Caribbean. “It’s incredible — 99% of my buyers are from the USA. And inquiries are coming in daily. Multiple inquiries looking for that citizenship program.”