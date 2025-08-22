In Amazon Prime Video’s new espionage series, David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) lives under the radar in South Korea. Once a top U.S. intelligence operative, his peace is shattered when sociopathic Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) is sent to kill him. David must outwit Rebecca while battling his guilt, regrets and the ticking clock. Through muted glances and trembling hands, you feel his desperation. The espionage runs deep and the stakes feel tangible against the backdrop of a vibrant, glistening city. But where was “Butterfly” filmed?

The answer: entirely on location across Seoul, South Korea, with key shoots in the cities of Busan and Andong, per SoapCentral. Producers chose real streets so you can retrace each chase and hidden rendezvous. You’ll glimpse modern glass towers, hanok-lined corridors, riverside expanses and market alleys. Fans of “Butterfly” can turn their watch-party dreams into walking tours. This guide highlights hotels, restaurants and attractions to help you step into the story. You can visit nearly every public location from the series, and this article will show you how.

Your Guide To Touring ‘Butterfly’ Filming Locations In Seoul

Key Scenes: In one intense chase, David races across Yeouido’s Hangang Park. Another scene uses wide vistas from Seogang and Mapo Bridges to heighten scale, according to The Cinemaholic. The spark of emotion between David and Rebecca flickers in Bukchon Hanok Village’s traditional lanes. Seoul Station (and its bullet-train platform) fuels intense feelings of movement and urgency. In Busan, sloping roads and ocean cliffs frame car chases and tense escapes. Andong’s heritage villages add tradition and stillness to their reunion scenes.

Best Time to Visit: To visit “Butterfly” locations with the right feel, season counts. Spring (April-June) brings cherry blossoms near Hangang Park. Their delicate petals echo both hope and fragility. Fall (September-November) brings amber foliage to Bukchon and Andong. The summer hums with vibrant energy. The streets bustle and night markets glow – perfect for chase scene recreations at Dongdaemun or Yeouido.

Transportation Options: Seoul’s subway reaches Gangnam, Yeouido, Seoul Station, Bukchon and Dongdaemun with seamless ease. Kakao T and taxis handle night scenes and quick hops. For Busan or Daegu, the KTX bullet train departs Seoul Station swiftly. Renting a car gives access to Busan’s mountains and Andong’s rural roads. But driving Seoul’s dense lanes might stress you. Public transit roots you in the city’s rhythm. A mix of subway and a few rental car trips suits best.

“Butterfly” delivers six gripping episodes, all released simultaneously on Prime Video on Aug. 13. Marie Claire notes that production took place from February to July 2024, shooting across several South Korean locations. Filmmakers filmed mainly in Seoul, and captured both high-energy districts (like Gangnam and Yeouido) and quiet alleys in hanok villages and temples to reflect emotional depth.

“We shot in over 20 cities all throughout South Korea,” series star Kim told Deadline. “I loved showcasing the mountainside, countryside, as well as the skyscrapers of Seoul. I love that we got to shoot in Busan too, which is where I was born.” Specifically, Andong’s Hahoe Folk Village and Buyongdae Cliff add a layer of heritage and serenity that make their on-screen appearances so powerful. Even Daegu, with its urban cafes and winding alleys, carries the mood of safe houses and fleeting escapes.

Things to Do: If you want to step directly into the scenes of “Butterfly,” start by crossing the Seogang or Mapo Bridges. A walk through Bukchon Hanok Village immerses you in the quiet weight of history and tradition, mirroring the moments when dialogue turned intimate and secrets spilled. For open spaces, Yeouido’s riverside paths give you the same sense of both calm and surveillance that fueled key meetings in the series.

Where to Eat: In Bukchon, you can pause at Daol Charcoal Grill for delicious K-food like bulgogi, pork belly and soybean paste stew. Down by Hangang Park, fried chicken and beer trucks make the perfect casual picnic, allowing you to snack like locals do. Venture into Dongdaemun at night, you’ll find steaming plates of spicy tteokbokki and sweet hotteok pancakes, each bite as intense and layered as the drama depicted in “Butterfly.” Gangnam, on the other hand, offers sleek rooftop restaurants that serve Korean-fusion dishes with a side of glittering skyline views. Busan’s Jagalchi Market teems with fresh fish grilled right in front of you, filling the air with aromatic smoke. Andong is where you can savor a steaming bowl of jjimdak (braised chicken with vegetables and noodles) in a rustic countryside restaurant.

Where to Stay: For a modern experience, hotels in Gangnam or Yeouido place you close to the filming sites and wide shots that frame “Butterfly.” If you want something more intimate, booking a hanok guesthouse in Bukchon provides traditional Korean lodging in quiet lanes that reflect the emotional weight of the story. Staying near Seoul Station allows you quick access to the KTX trains that connect you to Busan or Daegu for day trips to more filming spots.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Butterfly” on Prime Video about?

“Butterfly” follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), a former U.S. spy hiding in South Korea. His past returns in the form of Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), assigned to kill him. Themes of betrayal, reconnection and survival pulse as secrets surface and loyalties shift.

Will there be a season two of “Butterfly”?

Prime Video has not officially renewed the series for a second season yet. But the finale left key threads open. The streaming platform is likely watching viewership closely before deciding.