Qatar Airways recently unveiled plans to launch its first-ever airport lounge in the United States. This development marks a milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy within the American market. The premium 15,000 square-foot facility will be housed in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport’s highly anticipated new Terminal One, scheduled to open in 2026.

This luxurious space will primarily cater to Qatar Airways Business Class passengers. The lounge will offer a range of high-end amenities, including premium dining experiences and relaxation zones. It will also have prayer rooms, VIP check-in services, and dedicated play areas for children.

According to Airport Industry News, the Doha-based carrier, which has been operating at JFK since 2008, currently serves 11 U.S. destinations with over 3 million passengers annually across 18 weekly flights. It views this development as a strategic enhancement to its growing American presence.

Qatar Airways Aims To Enhance Premium Travel

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “Our new state-of-the-art lounge will provide an enhanced experience at each touchpoint and complement our industry-leading Business Class travel experience. From dedicated airport transfers to VIP check-in to the finest of retail and dining options, premium passengers will be offered the World’s Best service at new Terminal One.”

The lounge will feature direct boarding access, ensuring a seamless transition from relaxation to departure for travelers. Furthermore, coinciding with the lounge opening, Qatar Airways will relocate its JFK operations from Terminal 8 to the new Terminal One building. Currently, Qatar Airways passengers flying business class out of JFK have access to lounges through the carrier’s Oneworld partner, American Airlines. However, this dedicated space will allow the airline to deliver its signature premium experience directly.

The new Qatar Airways lounge is just one element of JFK’s comprehensive $19 billion transformation project. Terminal One is designed to be ultra-spacious with abundant natural light and intuitive, modern architecture. When fully completed by 2030, the terminal will encompass 2.6 million square feet. This is equivalent to the combined size of both New York-LaGuardia’s terminals and features 23 gates. The initial phase will launch in 2026 with 14 gates becoming operational.