In a July 2025 report, Taipei, Taiwan, ranked as the top global city for American remote workers to live in as digital nomads.

Holafly provides eSIMs for international travelers. The company praised Taipei for its work-life balance, affordable cost of living, and its select yet reliable work spaces. Additionally, Holafly mentioned Taiwan’s high-quality, universal, “world-class healthcare system.”

Holafly collected its data in June 2025. Other top global cities it ranked as best for American remote workers were Bangkok, Prague, Amsterdam, and Dubai. Madrid, Vienna, Phuket, Pattaya, and Osaka rounded out the top 10. The eSIM provider based its rankings on metrics including each city’s annual number of tourists, work environments, cost of living, and overall health and lifestyle. Visa access was determined by the country.If mobile internet speed data wasn’t available for a city, the ranking used the national average instead.

“As remote work continues to reshape how and where we work, choosing the right city is more than just a lifestyle choice,” says Holafly. “The most successful digital nomads seek places that support their productivity, well-being, and financial goals. Whether you’re a digital nomad from the UK or the U.S., the top global cities offer a good mix of visa accessibility, affordability, and quality of life.”

“In 2025, the global digital nomad community has surpassed 40 million, with 18.1 million hailing from the U.S. alone – a huge 147% rise since 2019. But the digital nomad life isn’t just about moving to an idyllic setting – it’s also about well-being, safety, and cost of living, to name a few,” adds the source.

What Else Should Digital Nomads And Remote Workers Know About Being In Taiwan?

U.S. tourists can stay in Taiwan visa-free for up to 90 days. If that’s not your speed, the country launched a digital nomad visa in January that allows foreign remote workers to stay for up to six months. While there, traveling around is easy and affordable – including public transportation and bikes, shuttle buses, taxis, and rideshares. Other draws to visiting Taiwan include the country’s culturally enriching annual Lantern Festival and the street food capital of Taiwan, Tainan.

The State Department currently classifies Taiwan as a “Level 1” zone wherein travelers should “exercise normal precautions.” Out of the four travel advisories that the authority issues, Level 1 is the safest.