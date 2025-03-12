For nearly two weeks of the year, millions of people travel to Taiwan as the host city lights up the days and nights during the Taiwan Lantern Festival. The enchanting festival of lights celebrates Taiwanese history, culture, and art. Beyond the mesmerizing and intricate designs, the lanterns symbolize hope, prosperity, and good fortune. As fest-goers enter the spectacle, they will first notice luminous landscapes and immersive experiences that will ignite all five senses, whether young or old.

While some lanterns are rooted in tradition and history, others tell stories of folklore, indigenous cultures, and modern and futuristic art forms that usually follow the year’s theme. There’s much to see, hear, and experience at Taiwan’s Lantern Festival. Here’s everything you need to know before attending.

Address: The location and address change each year. The best way to receive the most up-to-date information is to follow the Taiwan Lantern Festival website.

Key Details

The festival commences on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year, marking the first full moon. It usually lasts for 10 days. No two years will look the same because a different city hosts the official festival each year. However, the organizers’ selection of the host city doesn’t change. According to the Taiwan Tourism Board, the festival is typically held off a railroad line to help mitigate the crowds and limit motor traffic.

As the festival continues to grow, it is usually divided into sections. The area is transformed into a “light playground.” Each section has its own beauty of lanterns to discover.

Best Times to Visit: The best time to attend the Taiwan Lunar Festival is opening day and the first few days. Parades kick off the festival yearly, making the already-luminous scene even more festive. The first few days of the Festival feature cultural performances, including dragon and lion dances, traditional music, and more.

Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: The best photos are taken at night when the sky is dark. After sunset is the best time to capture the beautiful lights and details.

Mitti Hicks

What To Expect At The Taiwan Lantern Festival

The best thing people can do to prepare for Taiwan’s Lantern Festival is to start planning early. Organizers typically list the dates for the next two years on the event website. Millions of people attend this unique festival each year, and planning early ensures visitors get the best hotel and airfare rates.

Once there, guests should expect vibrant celebrations and incredible light displays. The lanterns feel endless as guests step inside the world of luminous creativity. The most important thing is that the festival is broken into zones and locations. There is usually a central lantern that serves as the festival motif. Traditional lanterns and interactive spaces for children are held in other spaces throughout the site.

Expect delays and limited vehicles during the festival as organizers try to limit the number of cars. Parking is available but not guaranteed. More parking is usually available towards the end of the festival. The best way to get to the festival is by high-speed rail or train to the host city. Free shuttles will be running to the main site for attendees during the festival.

Mitti Hicks

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is one of the most popular festivals in Taiwan. With over 2,000 years of history, the city invites people worldwide to participate in Taiwan’s rich traditions and the thousands of lanterns on display. Attending the free festival represents good luck and prosperity in the new year. There is a stage for other musical and theatrical performances, and thanks to local vendors, fest-goers can also indulge in Taiwanese cuisine. The festival changes location each year, and the theme reflects a characteristic of the city.