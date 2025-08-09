The Canyon Fire is raging through Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, prompting urgent evacuations. According to Cal Fire (The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), the Canyon Fire started on August 7 at 1:25 p.m. near Holser Canyon. The Ventura County Fire Department & Los Angeles County Fire Department are jointly tackling the flames. Hundreds of firefighters, seven helicopters, and “numerous firefighting air tankers” have aided the suppression effort. The authorities have dropped water and retardant to support the firefighting efforts.

At the time of this report, Cal Fire notes in its situation summary that the fire is moving east, away from the Piru community and toward Val Verde. The authority describes the Canyon Fire’s movement as “a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.”

“Additionally, the incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews, and dozers to reinforce the initial response,” Cal Fire details.

On August 8, 6:27 a.m., the Canyon Fire had burned nearly 5,000 acres and was at zero containment. The LA Times reported that the Canyon Fire began amid 100-degree weather in Southern California and days of sweltering heat. The Canyon Fire is reportedly “the largest of several fires.” Additionally, as of August 7, the Gifford Fire, which is impacting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, has burned almost 100,000 acres.

What Else Is There To Know About The Canyon Fire?

Nine zones are under lawful evacuation orders, requiring them to “leave now.” The evacuation order notes that the red zones are “closed to public access” as they pose an “immediate threat to life.”

As of this report, the following places in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties are identified: PIRU-14, PIRU-01, LAKP-05, LAKP-06, LAKP-04, CAS-VALVERDE, CAS-OAKCANYON, CAS-HASLEY, and CAS-ROMERO. Residents and visitors should check Ventura County’s VCEmergency.com and LA County’s lacounty.gov/emergency for the most updated information on evacuation orders and warnings.

The Canyon Fire’s cause is still under investigation as of August 8 at 7:01 a.m.

“We’re going to continue constructing firelines, providing structure defense and reinforcing control lines,” said Ventura County Fire spokesperson Andrew Doud, per KTLA. “Our firefighters are working tirelessly through the day in rugged terrain and high temperatures, and we’re hoping to see that containment number increase.”