Firefighters have made progress amid the three raging and devastating wildfires blazing Southern California. Cooler weather has also reportedly been helpful in quelling flames as the Bridge, Airport, and Line Fires continue.

According to CBS, Cal Fire claims the wildfires have caused 15 injuries among civilians and firefighters. There have been no reported fatalities. Still, countless have been evacuated and displaced. The National Guard is reportedly supporting the evacuation effort. Per CBS, scorching “triple-digit temperatures and strong winds” are fueling the crisis.

USA Today noted that toxic smoke from the wildfires has prompted advisories impacting tens of millions. In addition to the smoke itself — combined with Southern California’s general air pollution — chemicals from burning buildings have also impacted the fumes.

“Smoky conditions can be hazardous for young children, the elderly, individuals with heart conditions or chronic lung disease such as asthma and bronchitis, and individuals with other respiratory ailments,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Michael Sequeira. “Older adults and children should remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, or seek alternative shelter.”

Where Are The Fires Happening And Is There Any Containment?

The Airport, Bridge, and Line Fires have burned over 100,000 acres in Southern California. Governor Gavin Newsom declared San Bernardino County in a state of emergency on September 9 due to the Line Fire. Later in the week, San Bernardino County was included in the same announcements for places impacted by the Bridge and Airport Fires, which have impacted Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

After over 100-degree temperatures this week, Southern California expects and welcomes weather in the 70s that’ll hopefully help the containment effort. NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that as of the morning of September 13, the Bridge Fire is at 3% containment, the Airport Fire at 8%, and the Line Fire at 21%.