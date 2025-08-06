Apple TV+’s “Chief of War” premiered on Aug. 1. The new series is an ambitious nine-episode historical drama co-created by and starring Jason Momoa. It follows Ka’iana (Momoa), a Native Hawaiian warrior navigating the brutal reality of the spiritual unification of the four Hawaiian kingdoms in the late 18th century. This series has a predominantly Polynesian cast, which features Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Kaina Makua, Cliff Curtis and Te Ao o Hinepehinga. It blends visceral action, cultural nuance and indigenous language seamlessly.

The series’ setting is not just a pretty background, it’s central to the story. Ka’iana’s journey is deeply tied to Hawaii’s landscapes and spiritual identity. The production’s location choices help to showcase a unique cinematic beauty with symbolic authenticity. The distinct setting reinforces how land, volcanic forces and ocean shaped Hawaii’s history. By rooting the narrative in real geography, the show anchors its characters in the place, heritage and ancestral memory that inspires the narrative. But just how authentic is the “Chief of War” series setting and filming location? Here’s what we know!

Is ‘Chief Of War’ Based On A True Story?

According to Spectrum News, “Chief of War” takes inspiration from a true story. It is rooted in real-life historical events, but per the Hollywood norm, it is a bit dramatized. It chronicles the life of a real ali’i (a noble) named Chief Ka’iana, who had shifting loyalties during the wars that eventually led to Hawaii’s unification under Kamehameha. This unification occurred sometime between 1782 and 1810. The show delves into his travels, his role among rival chiefs and his death in the decisive Battle of Nu’uanu in 1795.

Overall, dialogue and character arcs are fictionalized for narrative clarity. However, the series stays grounded in documented historical moments. Scenes including periods of exile, alliance building and the complex dynamics of indigenous versus colonial influences are pretty authentic.

Where Did They Film ‘Chief Of War’?

The main filming location of this series may surprise viewers. Rather than primarily shooting in Hawaii, production occurred in two different regions with their own distinct connections to Polynesian culture. Alongside the island paradise itself, New Zealand was also used as a “Chief of War” filming location.

As Hawaii News reports, “Only 20 percent of “Chief of War” was filmed in Hawaii while 80 percent was filmed in New Zealand.” Despite aiming to film half in Hawaii, some logistical and economic difficulties arose. Despite this, the backdrop in this historic portrayal of Hawaii is perfectly suited for the pre-modern world it depicts.

Plan Your Trip To New Zealand’s Bay Of Islands

Key Scenes: This North Island region’s lush coastal and forested areas doubled as 18th-century Hawaii. The seemingly untouched nature of New Zealand played a big part in filming “Chief of War.”

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is generally during the summer, which falls from December to February in the Southern Hemisphere. Although the weather is usually pleasant throughout the year, this is when travelers can enjoy ideal outdoor weather conditions.

Transportation Options: The main way to get to the Bay of Islands, New Zealand is via the Kerikeri Airport and then taking the coach, bus or just driving a rental. From there, it is best to take a ferry, taxi or rental car.

The Bay of Islands is an enclave with more than 140 subtropical islands. It is known for its Maori cultural artifacts and beach views. This more remote and undeveloped part of New Zealand provided perfect terrain for stunning views reminiscent of 1700 Hawaii. It is ideal for historical productions since, as SoapCentral reports, the region has a visually stunning and historically rich appeal. Since the “Chief of War” setting has a cultural backdrop steeped in pre-colonial island life, the green hills, pristine beaches and clear waters were ideal. Luckily for fans, it is possible to visit this destination without the threat of war.

Things to Do: The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is a unique historic landmark and The Kauri Museum is an educational attraction. It is important to note that these recommendations are not very close to each other. Nevertheless, they are well worth the trip. So these stops are ideal for travelers who are comfortable with commuting.

Where to Eat: Zane Grey’s Restaurant and Bar is known to have incredible views. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s Kitchen is a relatively upscale yet affordable dining option.

Where to Stay: To stay somewhat central to those exciting places to eat, it may be best for travelers to stay in the town Paihia. This town is a great base for a visit. It has stunning accommodations like Paihia Beach Resort & Spa and Copthorne Hotel and Resort Bay of Islands.

Exploring The Kalapana Lava Fields In Hawaii

Key Scenes: As SoapCentral reports, this destination was featured in the show. In 2022, production shifted here in order to capture intense battle scenes. Lava Fields on Hawaii’s Big Island helped to amp up dramatic scenery.

Best Time to Visit: The time of year is less of a concern for travelers wanting to see Kalapana Lava Fields, Hawaii. This is because the weather is pretty consistent. For the most exciting and enjoyable experience, avoiding crowded times like holidays or sunset is essential.

Transportation Options: The Hele-On Bus is a popular form of public transportation near this attraction. Alternatively, travelers can rent a car or bike. It is possible to get around via ride-share, too. Keep in mind that roads near Lava Fields require appropriate vehicles.

Some relatively large “Chief of War” scenes were filmed at the Lava Fields. The volcanic rock and raw terrain lent a certain authenticity and visual weight to the narrative. Of course, the region is pretty rugged, so travelers should consider that before visiting. But the gorgeous view is not the only reason filming was done here. SoapCentral confirms, “The makers, being native Hawaiians, understand how the Hawaiian Islands are central to the story of the show, not just as a backdrop, but as the heart of the narrative.”

Things to Do: The Lava Fields is a pretty captivating attraction. While exploring it travelers can view any active lava flows, hike through the lava viewing area or even check out the Kaimu Black Sand Beach.

Where to Eat: The Uncle Robert’s Awa Bar and Farmers Market is a nice family-run place to unwind and hang out with locals. Another option is the Volcano’s Lava Rock Cafe, which has a global menu and live music.

Where to Stay: The Open Gate Hostel Hawaii is a relatively affordable option in the area. Alternatively, the Kalani Oceanside Retreat Center is an elevated accommodation that comes at a higher price point.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jason Momoa speak Hawaiian?

Yes, he does know some Hawaiian, although he is not fluent. In the series “Chief of War,” he gets to brush up on his language skills. For most of the show, characters speak in their native Hawaiian language.

What year does “Chief of War” take place?

According to PrimeTimer, “Chief of War” takes place from the late 1700s to the early 1800s, one of the most transformative periods in Hawaiian history.

Where can I watch “Chief of War”?

The series is exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+.