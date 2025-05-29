Hawaii is America’s 50th state — renowned for its rich native culture, tropical climate, world-class beaches, and top-tier resorts. The state has 137 islands, eight of which are considered “main islands.” Of those eight, six are open to visitors – Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Lanai, Molokai, and The Big Island, aka the Island of Hawaii.

There is so much to do and see in Hawaii, and its isles are filled with as much history as they are with beauty. Though generally safe for visitors, travelers should consider ways to practice responsible tourism during their trip.

Official Travel Advisories

As of this reporting, the U.S. government and the World Health Organization don’t have any travel advisories for visitors to Hawaii.

In late May 2025, Kīlauea volcano erupted with lava shooting over 1,000 feet high, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Lava reportedly spewed from the volcano’s north and south vents. The source noted that the recent activity is the 23rd eruption episode Kīlauea has had since December 2024.

Also, the source cites Kīlauea and Mauna Loa as active volcanoes in Hawaii with “very high threat potential.” During Kīlauea’s late May eruption, a volcanic plume rose over 14,000 feet into the air.

Is Hawaii Safe For Tourists And Solo Travelers?

Hawaii is generally a safe destination for tourist groups and solo travelers. In October 2024, WalletHub shared a report comparing the 50 U.S. states “across 52 key safety indicators.” Hawaii was the sixth safest state on the list.

As long as travelers remain vigilant, take standard precautions, and follow directives issued by Hawaiian authorities, they should be able to enjoy their trip to “The Aloha State.”

Regarding volcano eruptions, they have the potential to cause hazards, like toxic air, that negatively impact health. Because of that, it’s important to rely on local resources, including the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the National Park Service’s designated web page for “Hawai’i Volcanoes.” The sources may provide information, directives, and updates should you need them.

Crime

In late August 2024, the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General released its annual Uniform Crime Report, “Crime in Hawaii,” for the 2021 calendar year. The report found that the crime rate was 7.4% higher than in 2020. The source noted 3,849 violent crimes reported in the state in 2021 – with the highest instances being aggravated assault, robbery, and rape.

Transportation

Hawaii offers tourists a wide range of transportation options. Renting a car, taking public transportation, going on bus tours or ferries, and using rideshares or taxis are generally safe. Bikes and scooters may also be available.

Bank Safety Information

Take standard safety precautions when using ATMs. Also, never share your banking and personal information with a stranger.

Health

The Hawaii Tourism Authority recommends protecting oneself from mosquito bites and using sun protection.

Common Scams To Be Aware Of In Hawaii

As with travel to anywhere else in the world, tourists could be subjected to petty crimes if criminals or scam artists assume they’re vulnerable. To keep yourself safe, practice standard rules of thumb. Do not flaunt your wealth, and secure your valuables if they’ll be out of your sight.

How To Stay Safe In Hawaii

Hawaii is a safe destination for most tourists. Regarding land safety, the state’s tourism authority recommends staying on designated trails. It also discourages getting into risky situations to get a good photo or standing anywhere that may be unstable ground.

Another tip for when enjoying Hawaii’s natural beauty is to wear and reapply reef-safe sunscreen. You should always keep an eye on your belongings on the beach or have someone trusted stay with them. Never underestimate the power of waves in the water, and refrain from doing water activities under the influence.

At your accommodation, never leave a door to the outside open for an extended period without supervision.

Where To Stay In Hawaii

Travelers may consider visiting some of Hawaii’s more touristy islands – Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and The Big Island. The best and safest hotels will depend on where you’ll be staying. Some options worth considering are The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki; and Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa.

Best Time To Visit Hawaii

Hawaii is a year-round destination. However, April, May, September, and October are generally considered the best times to visit, offering a balance of fewer crowds and pleasant weather.

People Also Ask

Is it safe to walk around Hawaii at night?

Walking around at night is generally safe, but, as with anywhere, travelers should stick to populated and well-lit areas.

What is the biggest threat to Hawaii?

Due to climate change, Hawaii’s most significant threats are ecological and environmental matters posing harm to the population, as well as local flora and fauna.

Which Hawaii island is the safest?

Two of Hawaii’s safest islands are Kauai and Maui.

Should You Still Travel To Hawaii?

According to Hawaii Business, tourism can be a sensitive topic, as some Native Hawaiians and locals express anti-tourism sentiments. They believe that problematic visitors have contributed to pollution, the exploitation of Hawaiian culture, and a strain on resources. Another point of consideration for potential tourists is that Maui is still recovering from the devastating 2023 wildfires there, which left a lasting impact.

While Hawaii is a safe destination, travelers should exercise standard safety precautions while there. In addition to following the directives of Hawaiian authorities and guides, visitors should make a concerted effort to be respectful of the local culture, land, and residents.