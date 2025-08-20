Southwest Airlines wants to simplify vacationing for its flyers by now offering them an all-in-one booking option for getaways.

The airline announced its new offering in an August 19 press release. Named “Getaways by Southwest,” the “in-house” vacation package booking product allows the airline’s customers to purchase their travel in a bundle. Customers can now purchase their air travel, hotel, and ground transportation options at the same time through Southwest.

When traveling via the bundle system, consumers will be able to pay with flexible options, including Apple Pay and PayPal. Also, flyers will be able to travel with two free checked bags, and earn five times the airline’s Rapid Rewards points. The latter benefit will score loyalty points that can be used toward travelers’ next Southwest flight or getaway.

Customers can book Getaways by Southwest for vacations throughout the United States and Caribbean. Packages can also be arranged in Belize, Costa Rica, or Mexico’s Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos. Southwest customers can search for the type of vacation package they want to experience by “theme,” including family vacations, cultural vacations, beach breaks, romantic getaways, ski trips, and all-inclusive packages.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Getaways By Southwest?

Customers who purchase Southwest’s vacation packages have flexibility options if their travel plans change. One can make changes to their travel bundle up to 10 minutes ahead of their first flight’s departure. The airline will provide travel credits “valid for 18 months” on cancelled trips, which can be applied to future vacations.

“Getaways by Southwest expands what Customers love about Southwest — flexibility, an award-winning Rapid Rewards® loyalty program, and great perks — to the vacation experience,” said the airline’s Vice President of Product Development, Phil Gouel. “This end-to-end vacation package, coupled with our legendary Customer Service, is perfect for Customers seeking a convenient, valuable, and curated vacation experience.”