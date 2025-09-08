The chilling Netflix series “Two Graves” kicks off with the disappearance of two teenage girls in a sleepy Spanish town. Police try to gain leads, but their investigation hits dead ends. The trail grows cold, and hope begins to fade. One girl’s grandmother refuses to give up, launching her own relentless search. Her quest uncovers danger, secrets and heartbreak in equal measure, pulling viewers into a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense. But where was “Two Graves” filmed?

Here’s the twist: the haunting story unfolds in one of the most sun-drenched, gorgeous corners of Europe – Nerja and Frigiliana, two Andalusian gems in Málaga, Spain. Picture whitewashed streets, cobblestones and ocean views that look almost too perfect to be real. Now, imagine binge-watching “Two Graves” and then hopping on a plane to explore those exact locations. You can make a weekend of it – mixing dark mystery vibes with sunny beaches, museums, epic food and nightlife. Most of the filming locations are public, so this guide will help you track them down. Plus, it gives you the lowdown on the best places to stay, eat and explore.

Jaunt Through Málaga, Spain Like The Cast Of ‘Two Graves’

Key Scenes: So, where was “Two Graves” filmed exactly? As Soap Central reports, key moments were shot in Nerja’s old town, a panoramic city where cliffs meet the Mediterranean. You’ll recognize those winding Frigiliana streets too – the kind with whitewashed walls and flowerpots spilling over with color. Scenes at Torrox show off the coastline, proving that paradise can hold secrets, too. Walking through these spots, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped right into the show.

Best Time to Visit: Málaga is a sunshine jackpot most of the year. Spring (April–June) is sweet for strolling Nerja’s streets and snapping those Instagram-worthy shots without melting in the heat. Summer is peak beach season – great if you’re all about sunbathing, though expect crowds. Autumn brings foodie festivals and harvest vibes, perfect for tapas-hopping. Winter is mild, and the lack of tourists makes museums and historic sites a breeze. If you’re chasing local vibes, plan around Málaga’s Feria de Agosto in late summer; it’s a week-long explosion of music, flamenco and late-night fun.

Transportation Options: If you love freedom, rent a car and cruise along the Costa del Sol. It’s all ocean views and winding roads, and you’ll thank yourself for the flexibility. Public buses connect Málaga, Nerja and Frigiliana, but they take a bit longer. If you’re staying in Málaga city itself, Uber and taxis are plentiful (and lifesavers after late-night tapas runs). However, if you’re chasing filming locations scattered in different towns, grab those rental keys. It’s worth noting that driving inland rewards you with stunning mountain routes and hidden villages where tourists rarely wander.

The limited series “Two Graves” spans three gripping episodes. According to Soap Central, filming began in mid-2024 and wrapped by summer of that year. Production spanned Andalucía’s Málaga (notably Torrox, Frigiliana and Nerja), plus locations in Barcelona and Almería. Netflix premiered the entire series on Aug. 29. The producers embraced on-location shooting, blending sun-drenched villages and coastal settings to give the mystery a haunting Mediterranean authenticity.

Series showrunner, Agustín Martínez, told Good Housekeeping, “‘Two Graves'” is a revenge story led by a character rarely seen at the heart of fiction. She’s a grandmother willing to do whatever it takes to seek justice for the loss of her granddaughter. This is a thriller full of emotion and unexpected twists, brought to life by Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte and Hovik Keuchkerian, characters I truly enjoyed writing.”

Things to Do: Start with the Alcazaba, a Moorish fortress with dreamy gardens and jaw-dropping views. Then head to the Picasso Museum to say hi to Málaga’s most famous son (well, at least his art). The city’s central beach, Playa de la Malagueta, is steps away if you want a quick swim. Mercado de Atarazanas is foodie heaven – grab olives, Iberian ham and a glass of vermouth while locals buzz around you. Day trip? Nerja’s caves are surreal, with prehistoric paintings and underground stone cathedrals.

Where to Eat: If food is your love language, Málaga speaks it fluently. Start with El Pimpi, the city’s legendary tapas bar near the Roman Theater, which locals and celebs alike swear by. Craving something upscale? Restaurante José Carlos García takes traditional Andalusian flavors and flips them into works of art. For beachy vibes, head to Pedregalejo, where you’ll see sardines skewered and grilled over open flames. In Nerja, Restaurante 34 mixes ocean views with seafood dishes that sing. For a hipster-approved night out, try Antigua Casa de Guardia, Málaga’s oldest wine bar, where barrels line the walls and locals sip sweet moscatel by the glass.

Where to Stay: Whether you want bougie, boutique, or budget, Málaga’s got you. If you’re splurging, Gran Hotel Miramar feels like a palace by the sea –because it actually is. For something chic but not stuffy, Room Mate Valeria nails it with bold design and a rooftop pool overlooking the port. Backpacking? The Urban Jungle Hostel is budget-friendly and buzzing with fellow travelers. Nerja’s Parador is a gem perched on a cliff with an elevator down to the sand (yes, an elevator to the beach). In Frigiliana, Hotel Villa Frigiliana offers mountain views that scream romance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Two Graves” about?

It’s the story of two teenage girls who vanish, a failed police investigation and one grandmother who refuses to stop digging for answers.

How many episodes are there in Netflix’s “Two Graves”?

There are six binge-worthy episodes packed with suspense, heartbreak and plenty of twists.