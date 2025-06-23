If you ever sat down for an episode of “Dawson’s Creek” back in the day, you’re surely familiar with the writing style of North Carolina-born screenwriter Kevin Williamson. Today, Williamson continues working on television and film projects set within his home state, including the newly released Netflix series “The Waterfront.” For those who don’t know, “The Waterfront” centers on the Buckley family, as they struggle to keep their fishing business afloat in a fictional coastal town.

In reality, this town is Wilmington, North Carolina, which frequently tops the list of best beach towns on the entire East Coast. “The Waterfront” is one of many new projects to film in and around the up-and-coming area, which has increasingly enjoyed the spotlight in recent years. Those looking to visit the gorgeous and historic locale may be interested in reading ahead, as we outline a few key filming locations for “The Waterfront,” as well as a brief guide to the best hotels, restaurants, and beaches.

Explore Wilmington Like The Buckley Clan

Key Scenes: True to its title, most of the key scenes in “The Waterfront” take place on or near the Atlantic Ocean. Key filming locations in Wilmington, North Carolina, include the Suites on Market Motel, the Cotton Exchange shopping center on the riverfront, the Little Drum Landing event hosting space and portions of the city’s historic district on Cape Fear, per Us Weekly. Other notable sequences in the show include those shot in Southport’s Fishy Fish Cafe, which stands in for a fictional restaurant in the narrative. Those familiar with Wilmington and the surrounding cities should have no trouble spotting some of the area’s most notable landmarks in the background of “The Waterfront,” as the Buckley family swim, slide and swing their way into trouble.

Best Time to Visit: Wilmington, North Carolina is a beautiful and vibrant area worth checking out any time of year. Still, it’s regarded as a major beach town, making it ideal for those who enjoy the sun and surf in the summertime. The dog days of summer can get quite hot and humid, however, so first-time visitors are encouraged to check out the area during the months of May or September, when the weather is nice but not overwhelming. Outdoor activities should also be plentiful around this time, as tourism floods the boardwalks, beaches and historic centers.

Transportation Options: Like many major cities, Wilmington has access to an array of buses, as well as a free trolley service that runs through the downtown area. Unfortunately, this area is not considered very walkable, so you’ll likely have to rely on rideshare services such as Uber to get around. Those looking to see key filming sites utilized for “The Waterfront” may want to rent a vehicle while in town – especially if you wind up with a hotel more than a few miles from the nearest beach.

“The Waterfront” creator Kevin Williamson was born and raised in the Southeast corner of North Carolina, making Wilmington a no-brainer for the setting of his latest show. Though the series centers on a fictional town, the choice to shoot in the heart of Wilmington highlights the narrative’s focus on the small-town culture of the region. Like many homegrown locals, the Buckleys find themselves dismayed at the increased commercialization of their surroundings. Massive conglomerates threaten their fishing empire, as corporations ravage their city with soulless megamarts.

Wilmington is an ideal space for this story, as the area has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years. At the time of this writing, there are no official production tours for “The Waterfront.” Still, there is a thriving film and television scene along coastal North Carolina, with outlets such as Cinespace Studios and Screen Gems Studio available for those interested in the filmmaking process.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in visiting “The Waterfront” filming locations, you’ll find that Wilmington is absolutely brimming with fun and inviting activities for tourists of all stripes. When you first land in the port city, often nicknamed Hollywood East, be sure to check out one of the many available tours to get your bearings. Tours are available via walking, e-bikes, boats and buses, allowing you to take in the city in all its glory. The Wilmington Ghost Tour is a local favorite, while the Historic Happy Hour is ideal for travelers without children. History buffs will surely want to check out the retired Battleship North Carolina, as well as the Bellamy Mansion and the Wilmington Railroad Museum. The Riverwalk is one of the premiere destinations downtown, offering calming views of the Cape Fear River, as well as access to the fascinating and freaky Museum of the Bizarre, which costs a whopping $3 for entry. The best beaches in town include Wrightsville Beach, which is known for its upscale dining and serene waves, and Carolina Beach, which touts the best boardwalk experience in the state.

Where to Eat: If you’re looking for the most authentic “Waterfront” meal, you certainly can’t go wrong with the Fishy Fish Cafe in Southport, roughly 45 minutes South of Wilmington’s downtown area. This delightful cafe offers ocean views, seafood and a variety of drinks, complete with outdoor seating for those looking to enjoy the serene weather. Those looking to stay within city limits will also find an embarrassment of riches, as Wilmington is known to be something of a foodie paradise. Local favorites include Fish Bites Seafood, Fork N Cork and Circa 1922. There’s also a vast array of regional fast food joints and local family-owned businesses along the coastline, so feel free to explore with reckless abandon!

Where to Stay: Like many beach towns, Wilmington is loaded with both chain hotels and local inns. Some of the most highly rated stays include Hotel Ballast Wilmington, the Embassy Suites Riverfront and the Doubletree Wilmington. Depending on when you book your stay, you might be able to find inexpensive rooms at the Sleep Inn on Market St, or the Extended Stay America Select Suites. No matter where you choose to stay, just be sure to pack plenty of bathing suits, towels and sunscreen, since Wilmington is rapidly becoming known as one of the best beach towns in the USA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “The Waterfront” on Netflix based on a true story?

As series creator Kevin Williamson explained in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, “The Waterfront” is a fully fictional narrative. The tense scenes, situations and conflict in the series come straight from the producer’s creative mind, though the characters and setting are partially based on those from Williamson’s own childhood. As stated above, Williamson is a native of coastal North Carolina and has made it a point to center much of his work around that locale. While speaking with Tudum, the showrunner explained, “I love North Carolina; I would shoot everything here if I could. It’s gorgeous, people come here because it’s just such a coastal destination. I can’t take credit for that. I can take credit for being inspired by it.”

What family is “The Waterfront” based on?

During the same interview referenced above, Williamson continued to elucidate on how the narrative of “The Waterfront” mirrored his own experiences growing up. “I come from a long line of fishermen. The fishing industry sort of upturned in the ’80s – it all started to go away, and my dad couldn’t feed his family. So someone came along and said, ‘Hey, if you do this one thing, you can make all this money.’ And it was hard to say no to.” The creator went on to explain that his father was once incarcerated for conspiracy to traffic marijuana in excess of 20,000 pounds. In “The Waterfront,” the Buckley family faces even more high-stakes criminal activity, as they are hired by a gang of heroin traffickers looking to make use of North Carolina’s ports. Though the show does not follow a completely accurate retelling of Williamson’s experience, it does shed some light on the writer’s creative process.