As the weather heats up, so too does the content on Netflix. This month, “Forever” joined the streamer’s lineup, depicting a modern tale of first love and heartbreak. In the weeks since debuting, the new series has garnered a positive response thanks to Mara Brock Akil’s vision. Best known for “Girlfriends” and “The Game,” her creative talents shine through “Forever.” Like some of her most popular projects, the show’s location is a driving factor in the storyline. While the Netflix original takes place on the West Coast, its filming locations span much further across the United States.

Where Is Netflix’s ‘Forever’ Set?

Netflix’s “Forever” takes place in Los Angeles, California, in the year 2018. It follows a pair of Black teens exploring their first love in the popular city. With all the complexities of digital connection and urban life, the two discover that maintaining a connection is no easy feat.

The essence of Los Angeles was an integral part of filming the romantic, yet troubling narrative. But the setting of “Forever” was significant in more ways than one. Co-creator Mara Brock Akil also has connections to the city, creating a more authentic representation of the setting. Per Tudum, “In her latest series – ‘Forever,’ an adaptation of Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel – Los Angeles, the city Brock Akil has always called home, is its own character. These nods feel like a tribute to the moments, the fabrics, the relationships that have shaped her.”

So while there is an undeniable charm to such a popular locale, “Forever” explores the underrated hearts of the area. Cultural importance arose again when selecting the concluding setting. Martha’s Vineyard was also used for filming because “Life on the Vineyard offers a kind of safety that makes way for the kind of relaxation Black people don’t always have easy access to in their neighborhood.”

These vastly different locales offered just what characters Keisha and Justin needed in those moments: familiarity and, eventually, freedom. Here’s what we know about these two filming locations – plus tips for planning your next trip.

Los Angeles, California

(Ivan Karpov/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Moviedelic reports that main scenes throughout “Forever,” such as those where characters Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) date and explore, were filmed throughout LA.

Best Time to Visit: Generally, the best time to visit Los Angeles is during the spring or fall. If travelers want to experience the same weather conditions as the film’s cast and crew, visiting between April and July is best. This is when Moviedelic reports filming took place.

Transportation Options: Since Los Angeles is such a metropolitan city with a well-established tourism industry, there are plenty of transportation options. Some popular ways to get around include bus, subway or rail. Alternatively, travelers can take taxis or use ride share platforms.

To stick with the tone of the novel, Los Angeles was chosen as a filming location for the urban backdrops. However, a major difference lies in the fact that although the original story occurs in the 1970s, the Netflix adaptation is set in 2018. Some lively LA neighborhoods brought the story to life seamlessly because they were true to the narrative, as SoapCentral reports. Viewers may recognize the real View Park-Windsor Hills and Crenshaw in the show. Keisha lives in the latter, and Justin resides in the wealthier area. These locations showcase the diverse cultural context, as Moviedelic notes.

Producers chose to film on location at a few different city locations to create a more realistic cinematic environment. So things like school campuses and neighborhood streets appear in the background. Beyond some recognizable neighborhoods, minimal green screens were a part of the production process. For visitors, exploring the art scene or iconic film industry spots is a great way to enjoy Los Angeles.

Things to Do: The Hollywood Hall of Fame is 25 minutes away via car from the “Forever” neighborhoods. One of the other most iconic spots to visit (and take pictures of) is the Hollywood sign. Otherwise, Universal Studios Hollywood is a fun and intriguing way to learn about the entertainment industry and enjoy a thrill.

Where to Eat: Girl & the Goat Los Angeles is a trendy eatery that offers American cuisine. Alternatively, the chain restaurant Yard House offers affordable and casual dining in the central areas of Los Angeles.

Where to Stay: Freehand Los Angeles has a stunning rooftop pool, while Sonder The Winfield Apartments Downtown LA offers travelers a charming, central location.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

(MV Vacation/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to SoapCentral, filming occurred in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, primarily for the final episode, coinciding with the on-screen narrative shift.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Martha’s Vineyard is between May and September or June and August. This is when there are fewer crowds and mild temperatures, but overall, it is a stunning place year-round.

Transportation Options: Travelers likely will not have trouble getting around Matrtha’s Vineyard. One of the most popular ways to get around is the unlimited daily bus pass which is only around $8. It visits the major stops around the island.

This surprising filming location allows audiences to immerse themselves in a new environment. Production in the area required prior planning and consideration for the local community. As Moviedelic mentions, “Businesses were sent notices a month in advance about the filming, which took place over around 10 days starting May 14, 2024, to ensure they weren’t inconvenienced.”

The Niantic Park and the popular eatery Back Door Donuts are just two of the locations that viewers may recognize in “Forever.” Some relatively small communities, like Vineyard Haven and the quaint ​​town ​​of Aquinnah, were also used for small elements of the show’s background. A visit to Martha’s Vineyard can also be an exciting opportunity to spot easter eggs, but if simply enjoying the environment is ideal, you can do that too.

Things to Do: There are many family-friendly places to check out while visiting Martha’s Vineyard. Some popular options include Jaw’s Bridge, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center or the lush Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

Where to Eat: Lookout Tavern is a highly-rated waterfront eatery, but there is also The Barn Bowl & Bistro, which is a more casual option for a quick bite.

Where to Stay: As some travelers may assume due to the overall ambiance of Martha’s Vineyard, there are some truly charming accommodation options there. The Oak Bluffs Inn is a popular B&B option, but travelers can also check out the Morgan Hotel, which is one of the more affordable options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Keisha and Justin end up together?

Unfortunately for fans that ship the adorable couple, they don’t end up together. At the end of season one they part ways graciously to go figure themselves out in college.

Will there be a season two of ‘Forever’?

According to Netflix’s reports, fans can look forward to a second season, despite the somewhat somber end to the first season. There may just be hope for the two love birds after all.