The state of Michigan is home to breathtaking landscapes, gorgeous lakes and its expansive automotive industry. Michigan, also known as the Great Lakes State, has the nation’s longest freshwater coastline, stretching a total of 3,288 miles. Besides visiting the state’s bodies of water, travellers can hike scenic trails, visit national parks and explore historical museums to commemorate Michigan’s Indigenous presence.

Although visitors often think of Detroit when referring to the peninsular state, Michigan offers various must-see destinations that are fun to experience alongside friends, family or on your own. You wouldn’t want to miss exploring Michigan’s natural beauty and gorgeous shoreline. Check out this list of weekend trips to explore in the Great Lakes State.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: The Fine Furniture Hub

(CN Hood/Pexels)

Take a road trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to discover its thriving industries. Grand Rapids is known for its furniture-making history, so thrifters, you’re in luck! Beyond shopping, Grand Rapids has a prominent beer industry and sports the title “Beer City USA,” especially in breweries. The city is home to over 35+ breweries across town for beer lovers to experience during a night out with friends.

Grand Rapids has a vibrant arts and culture scene. Explore Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, which is notably ranked among the most-visited art museums globally. The park has gardens and galleries, and offers tram tours and concert experiences for guests to enjoy. Families with smaller children can explore the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to encounter two floors of interactive exhibits and attractions.

Drive time from central Michigan: Around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Best for: Beer lovers, thrifters, friend groups.

Top attractions: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Meyer May House.

Best time to visit: Summer or fall.

Detroit, Michigan: A Cultural Staple

(Anon/Pexels)

Detroit remains at the heart of the American automotive industry. Visit the Henry Ford Museum to learn about the historical background of the Motor City, featuring a wide range of exhibits detailing American machinery innovation. Detroit is also the birthplace of Motown Music, a genre characterized by mixes of smooth R&B and pop influences. “Motown” was started by record producer Berry Gordy Jr. as Tamla Records before evolving into Motown Records in 1960. Be sure to check out the Motown Museum, which features an array of exhibits, studios and recording equipment from Detroit’s Motown era.

Visit the grand Fox Theatre in Detroit, near the Grand Circus Park Historic District. Built in 1928, the historic movie theater is every film lover’s dream. The venue hosts Broadway shows, film screenings, comic performances and musical events for guests and locals. Take the family to tour the 100+ galleries of the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum. The cost of admission for adults is $20, while youth (ages 6 to 17) are $8.

Drive time from central Michigan: Around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Best for: Music lovers, car fanatics, families and friend groups.

Top attractions: Motown Museum, The Guardian Building, Detroit Institute of Arts Museum.

Best time to visit: Summer or fall.

Traverse City, Michigan: A Cherry-Picking Paradise

(Drew Palmer/Pexels)

This Michigan city sure is sweet; enjoy the breathtaking views of Traverse City! Coined as “the Cherry Capital of the World,” the location produces over 50% of the state’s cherries and hosts the annual National Cherry Festival. The eight-day event attracts over 500,000 visitors and features an array of cherry-themed items. The fair’s foods include its world-famous cherry pie and cherry wine, among other products.

Traverse City has more outdoor events besides the Cherry Festival. Go hiking, paddle boarding or walk along West End Beach. Sample various wines at Mari Vineyards or Brys Estate Vineyard for a couple’s or solo night out. Feel free to tour the winemaking facilities and partake in cellar tastings, too!

Drive time from central Michigan: 2 hours.

Best for: Families, friends, couples, fruit fanatics.

Top attractions: Motown Museum, The Guardian Building, Detroit Institute of Arts Museum.

Best time to visit: Summer.

Mackinac Island, Michigan: A Historic Walkable Destination

(Chaitaastic/Pexels)

Explore the rich cultural evolution of the historic Mackinac Island. Located in Lake Huron, Mackinac Island is known for its carless, horse-riding environment. The island banned automotive transportation during the 19th century to halt the integration of automobiles into the island’s ground transportation system. Thus, horse-drawn carriage drivers raised concerns over automobiles scaring the island’s horses, and cars have been banned ever since.

Travellers can take a horse-drawn carriage tour of the island or kayak in Lake Huron. Besides its fun outdoor activities, Mackinac Island is known for its original fudge. The fudge has garnered international acclaim, while breaking world records such as the Guinness World Record for the largest piece of fudge ever made in 2010. Nourish your sweet tooth while spending time in nature!

Drive time from central Michigan: Around 3-4 hours.

Best for: History buffs, families, solo travellers.

Top attractions: Fort Mackinac, Arch Rock, Mackinac Island State Park.

Best time to visit: Summer or fall.

Petoskey, Michigan: The Perfect Outdoor Recreation Vacation

(Brett Schaberg/Pexels)

Do you love the outdoors? Fulfill your wildest dreams with swimming, hiking, stargazing and more! Besides its daily activities, Petoskey additionally has beautiful sunsets and breathtaking views, enough to paint a skyscape. In the winter, go skiing and ice skating with friends at Petoskey Winter Sports Park. During the summer, explore Petoskey’s scenic trails, forests and greenery.

Downtown Petoskey features a variety of shops for visitors and natives. Known as the historic Gaslight District, watch a movie in the park or shop at sidewalk sales filled with clothes, accessories and shoes. Take the trolley to visit local shops and vendors to make your trip to Petoskey even more special.

Drive time from central Michigan: Around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Best for: Naturalists, hikers, solo travelers.

Top attractions: Petoskey State Park, Bear River Valley Recreation Area, Little Traverse Railway.

Best time to visit: Summer or fall.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the best time to visit Michigan?

The best time to visit Michigan is around the summer and fall seasons. In the summer, visitors can expect warm temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities including swimming, hiking and water sports. Fall allows vacationers to witness the autumn foliage and visit Michigan’s fall festivals.

What are some essentials needed for a weekend trip in Michigan?

Although Michigan’s weather conditions vary, the state is known for having generally cool temperatures. During the summer months, pack normal summer clothes and a bathing suit, especially if you’re considering going swimming or kayaking. Bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a beach towel. However, during the fall or winter season, remember to pack warm layers for winter sports. Pack winter boots and hiking boots for outdoor winter recreational activities.