10 Nature Scenes To Experience in Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful nature scenes in the country. With its raging lakes, mountain ranges, plentiful beaches, and abundance of state parks, visiting Michigan should be at the top of your list if you are a flower child or lover of nature.
Next time you’re in the Midwest, stop by these 10 stunning natural outdoor spaces to have your breath taken away and experience a memorable connection with nature you’ll never forget.
1. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Hugging the south shore of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a picturesque sight like something out of an adventure film. For 42 miles along the shoreline, beautiful multicolored sandstone cliffs and formations can be seen.
Massive rocks and waterfalls litter the area with trails of white sand leading to the water. Erosion over the years has made Pictured Rocks the perfect destination for a nature hike or outdoor exploration day.
2. Kitch-iti-Kipi
If you’re drawn to bodies of water, Kitch-iti-Kipi in Manistique, MI should definitely be on your list of must-sees. Kitch-iti-Kipi is Michigan’s largest natural freshwater spring, and was nicknamed the “Mirror of Heaven” by ancient Chippewa Native Americans.
The spring always remains a clear, turquoise hue and never freezes, remaining 45 degrees even during Michigan’s icy winter season. Visitors can take a self-propelled raft across the spring and take in its beauty from all directions.
3. Grand Haven State Park
Providing beautiful views of the pier and lighthouse, Grand Haven State Park is a beach destination worth visiting while in Michigan. The park is 48 acres of sandy shores that are perfect for watching the sunset each afternoon. While Michigan has an abundance of shorelines, Grand Haven is one of its finest with a subtle charm that’ll make you never want to leave.
4. Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm
A seasonal attraction in Shelby, MI, the Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm is a breathtaking, aromatic experience you’ll never forget. The farm intentionally weaved symbolism and healing together in the labyrinth, filling it with rows of sweet lavender and incorporating the elements of time into the design. Throughout the maze, other fresh herbs like basil grow in 36 flower beds and fill the air with a delightful scent as you make your way through.
5. Holland State Park Beach
The most visited state park in Michigan, Holland State Park is 140 acres of beach. There’s a variety of activities to do on the beach, including fishing, swimming, camping, and boating, so Holland State Park Beach is great for family adventures. Also a great spot for watching sunsets, Holland State Park Beach has a little something for everyone.
6. Arch Rock
Surrounded by geological formations, resort activities, and historical landmarks from the American Revolutionary War, Arch Rock stands 146 feet above the ground. It is a natural limestone archway that is 50 feet wide and attracts tourists year-round. The rock lives on Mackinac Island in Michigan and is considered to be the most famous rock archways in the state.
7. Fisherman’s Island
Though not actually an island, Fisherman’s Island in Charlevoix is a stunning sight that will teleport you back to a time where things were simpler and nature ran free. This strip of Michigan shoreline is very quiet and profound with a plethora of native trees growing. If you’re looking for a low-key spot to take in nature without a lot of hustle and bustle, Fisherman’s Island is the place for you.
8. Mount Bohemia
A site for extreme skiing, Mount Bohemia in Mohawk, MI is a snowy exploration for those looking for adventure in the snow. It is important to note that these slopes are not for beginners. However, Mount Bohemia has a nice resort where you can kick back, relax, and admire the snow from indoors.
9. Yankee Springs State Park
The perfect place for outdoor sporting activities, Yankee Springs State Park is a homey and sincere nature space that is full of color and life. Stretching over 5,200 acres, this park has 120 camping sites, two cabins, and a ton of hiking trails great for mountain biking, nature walks, and cross-country skiing during the winter.
In the fall season, the trees in the parks turn rustic orange and red hues that blend into the sunset and make for the perfect conclusion to any day in Michigan.
10. Tahquamenon Falls
In the middle of a 50,000-acre state park, you’ll find Michigan’s most famous waterfall, Tahquamenon Falls. This 50-foot-tall waterfall pushes out more than 50,000 gallons of water each second, making it a powerful beauty to behold. The waterfall is surrounded by miles of hiking trails, a beautiful lake, and nature’s pure essence around every bend.
