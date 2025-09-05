If you’re a fan of science fiction thrillers, you may already be aware of “Orphan Black.” The series, which originally premiered on Canada’s CTV Sci-Fi network back in 2013, has garnered a massive following in the past few years, resulting in a long-awaited sequel series titled “Orphan Black: Echoes.” Today, the original show has continued gaining steam and critical acclaim via Netflix, where all five seasons are currently streaming.

Whether you’ve been thinking about visiting the 6ix for some time now, or you’re simply interested in checking out a few of Sarah Manning’s key stomping grounds, be sure to read ahead.

What City Is ‘Orphan Black’ Set In?

“Orphan Black” takes place in the thriving cultural hub of Toronto, Ontario, and showcases the city throughout multiple thrilling sequences. Local businesses and landmarks can be seen all over the show, so it should come as no surprise that the production was shot on location.

Unfortunately, there’s no official production tour for “Orphan Black” filming locations in the 6ix. Still, super-fans are encouraged to embark upon their own self-guided experience, and visit sites such as Toronto City Hall, the Puente de Luz bridge and St. James Park for some creative photography. Even if you explore Toronto without a dedicated list of shooting locations, you’re bound to find some familiar backdrops, especially if you’re glued to your TV in general. Other popular projects that have filmed in the city include “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Reacher,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Planning The Ultimate Trip To Toronto

(Scott Webb/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Eagle-eyed fans should be able to spot a number of local businesses, city landmarks and Canadian design staples in the background of the show, as Sarah Manning and her pals navigate the bizarre plot. Kensington Market, the Humber River, Union Station and the University of Toronto all serve as key filming locations, as confirmed by Toronto Life.

Best Time to Visit: Toronto is known to have a robust public transit system, which consists of buses, trains, cabs and streetcars. If you’re looking to stay in and around the city, you should be able to navigate quite easily with a basic Toronto Transit Commission schedule. Those looking to really get out and adventure may want to consider renting a car, but it shouldn’t be strictly necessary for the average vacationer.

Transportation Options: Consider booking your trip in the late spring to early summer. This portion of the year offers the best weather, as well as access to great outdoor festivals and gatherings. Toronto is a beautiful place year-round, but first-time visitors are usually encouraged to visit during May or June in order to get the best first impression.

For most film buffs, it’s probably refreshing to see Toronto portraying itself for a change. This is because the Queen City often serves as a stand-in for American locales on the big screen. Toronto offers terrific tax incentives for film and TV shoots, resulting in a litany of American productions taking place there. As such, the city often doubles as NYC, Chicago, San Francisco and even Los Angeles. Most productions that opt for this visual shuffle will take the time to obfuscate prominent Toronto landmarks like the CN Tower and the Royal Ontario Museum, but “Orphan Black” has no need to hide these historic structures.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in “Orphan Black” filming locations, you’ll find that Toronto is fully loaded with exciting excursions, cultural experiences and gorgeous views. Harbour cruises are available for visitors looking to get their bearings in the city, while brief day-trips to Niagara Falls are available just across Lake Ontario. Walking tours like the Taste of the Continents or the Toronto Distillery are also a great way to get in touch with the locals while having a well-rounded cultural experience. Toronto also has a thriving nightlife scene and plenty of activity for sports fans. Be sure to catch a game at a local bar, or make a stop at the Hockey Hall of Fame if there’s space in your itinerary.

Where to Eat: When you’re ready to close out your evening with a fine meal, there are dozens of excellent eateries to try out in the 6ix. A few of our favorites include the Michelin star-rated Madrina Bar Y Tapas, as well as Harriet’s Rooftop, Black + Blue or Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza. Don’t panic if you’re having any trouble securing a reservation, however, as Toronto is brimming with delightful meals around every corner. Feel free to be adventurous and pick something random off a local’s recommendation, or fill up on some street food from one of the many corner vendors in the hip and happening downtown area.

Where to Stay: Toronto has no shortage of inexpensive chain hotels, allowing many opportunities to stay centrally located in places like the Hyatt, Delta and Radisson. If money is no object for you, it’s also worth checking out some extremely high-end stays in the city, such as the Omni King Edward Hotel, Victoria’s Mansion Guest House or the InterContinental Toronto.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seasons of “Orphan Black” are there?

“Orphan Black” originally ran for five seasons, before being revived for one additional season under the title “Orphan Black: Echoes.” All five seasons of the original show are available to stream on Netflix, though the “Echoes” variant has not yet been added to the app’s library.

How many clones did Tatiana Maslany play?

Series lead Tatiana Maslany managed to portray a staggering 17 clones over the course of the series. Each of these clones came with their own backstories, personality types and quirks, meaning Maslany had to balance a wide variety of acting choices throughout the show.