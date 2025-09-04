October is one of the most affordable months to plan a trip. Nestled between the busy summer rush and the holiday season, this shoulder period often brings cheaper flights, discounted hotel rates and smaller tourist crowds. Many destinations are easier to explore during this time, with pleasant conditions and plenty of cultural events adding extra value. For those hoping to stretch their budget without sacrificing experiences, travel in October opens the door to a wide range of exciting destinations at lower costs.

Is October A Cheap Time To Travel?

(Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

According to Dollar Flight Club, October falls within the fall shoulder season, a sweet spot between the peak summer rush and the busy holiday period. During this time, flights and accommodations typically become more affordable, tourist crowds thin out and many destinations still enjoy pleasant weather. This makes October one of the best months for budget-friendly travel, especially in southern Europe, parts of Asia and tropical regions. By exploring these destinations, you can take advantage of lower prices without sacrificing the experience.

New Orleans, Louisiana

(Mike Kline/Moment via Getty Images)

October in New Orleans is a shoulder-season treasure, as the oppressive summer heat and tourist crush have both abated, leading to noticeable savings on travel essentials. Flights and hotel rates tend to dip, with October regularly cited as the cheapest month to fly into the city. According to Budget Your Trip, a one-week solo trip (including accommodations, meals, local transportation and sightseeing) averages around $1,897.

During your stay, dive into the heart of New Orleans’ cultural richness. Meander through the French Quarter, enjoy live jazz in the evening or embark on a bayou or ghost tour to explore the city’s lore. Savor classic Creole dishes like gumbo and po’boys, stroll through historic neighborhoods and take advantage of the quieter fall pace and more comfortable mid-60s to low-70s weather.

Lisbon, Portugal

(Aayush Gupta/Unsplash)

Lisbon remains a compelling European capital for budget-conscious travelers – even in shoulder-season October, when crowds ease and prices remain reasonable. A one-week solo trip covering lodging, food, transport, and sightseeing costs roughly $1,369, per Budget Your Trip.

Spend your days wandering through Alfama’s labyrinthine alleys, marveling at stunning views from the São Jorge Castle or listening to soulful fado music in Chiado. Day passes for public transit cost around €6.80, a bargain for accessing the city’s trams, historic sites and even day trips to Sintra. Pleasant fall weather makes outdoor exploration, riverside walks and café lounging an especially rewarding experience.

Budapest, Hungary

(Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment via Getty Images)

Budapest offers extraordinary value in October, particularly when the U.S. dollar stretches further in Eastern Europe. Daily costs range from $24–$50 for budget travelers to $50–$100 for mid-range comforts, according to Radical Storage. You can expect hostel beds in the shoulder season to fall in the €22–€50 range.

The city’s autumn charm is impossible to resist: relax in atmospheric thermal baths like Széchenyi (€20 skip-the-line admission). Enjoy the colorful foliage along the Danube, and soak up the grandeur of Buda Castle or the Parliament building without the summer tourist crowds. Dining and public transport remain affordable, so you can delve into local cuisine and culture without breaking the bank.

Orlando, Florida

(Cesira Alvarado/Unsplash)

October is an ideal time for Orlando getaways, offering lower-price window deals before peak season ramps back up. For example, flight+hotel packages have been seen for as low as $247 per person for mid-week stays in early October.

With lighter crowds, theme park access becomes smoother. Disney World is especially budget-friendly this time of year, with families encouraged to visit this month to reduce costs and wait times. Universal Orlando’s price bundles also offer savings when combining hotel stays with park tickets. Alternatively, explore ample non-park options, like shopping at ICON Park, airboat Eco-tours in the Everglades or free time lounging at nearby beaches.

Mexico City, Mexico

(Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images)

Mexico City shines as an affordable global capital year-round, with October no exception. Budget travelers can get by for about $75 per person per day, while mid-range comfort hovers around $225 per day, covering lodging, dining, transport and sightseeing. If you’re planning a week-long trip, average costs could range from ~$525 (budget) to $1,575 (mid-range) for essential experiences.

In October, wander the monumental Zócalo and Palacio de Bellas Artes, stroll Chapultepec Park, browse the famed Frida Kahlo Museum or sample street tacos and local markets without premium pricing. The favorable peso-to-dollar exchange rate continues to stretch vacation budgets further. Plus, vibrant pre–Día de los Muertos preparations begin in late October, offering colorful festivals and cultural immersion with exceptional value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it cheaper to go to Europe in October?

Yes. October falls within Europe’s shoulder season, when airfare and accommodations are often much lower than in the summer months or around the December holidays. According to Sell Off Vacations many European cities see significant price drops on flights and hotels during this time, while attractions are less crowded, making it both more affordable and more enjoyable.

Where is best to go in October for sun?

For travelers chasing sunshine, southern Europe, parts of Asia and tropical regions are excellent choices in October. Destinations like the Canary Islands, Greece, Mexico’s Riviera Maya and southern Portugal often boast warm, sunny days ideal for beaches and outdoor activities, while avoiding the peak-season crowds and high prices of summer.