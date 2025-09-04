In a recent social media clip, Bad Gal RiRi practiced packing “the right way” while showcasing items from her well-known clothing and skincare brands.

The cheeky video was shared on social media on August 22. Rihanna advised fellow travelers to “be decisive” with their choices. Her clip also recommended that travelers “expertly fold clothing for maximum space,” and that they “pack only the essentials.” However, despite the latter packing tip, the multi-hyphenate’s luggage ended up overfilled — including a clothing rack where the clothes had originally been.

As Rihanna packed, she and the items veered into the risqué. The video showed off furry pink handcuffs and a censored X-rated adult toy. In the suitcase, she tossed in some Savage X Fenty clothing and Fenty Skin whipped oil body cream. Throughout the lighthearted packing moment, Rihanna gleefully joked around with those behind the camera about some of the suggestive items.

Rihanna also packed beach day attire. At one point, she said, “There’s several types of pool gear. You want to have something sexy. But there are some days [when] you’re like ‘I ate pasta last night and drank too many margaritas.'”

As she threw a tangerine two-piece bathing suit into the suitcase, she added, “If your mama gave it to you, you better flaunt it. You’ve got to work with what you’ve got.”

Other items the Bajan celeb placed in the suitcase were terry-cloth sweats, a “kickback casual” outfit, and pajamas.

Where Does Rihanna Travel?

The busy mother of two is currently expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky. She’s known to frequently visit her homeland, Barbados. In July, the family attended the funeral of the Grammy winner’s father, Ronald Fenty, who reportedly passed away in May.

In a tribute to Ronald, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley extended sincere condolences to “The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.” Addressing the singer by the honorable title was a nod to Rihanna’s status as an official National Hero of Barbados.