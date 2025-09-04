On August 31, protesters demonstrated at Maryland’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, demanding that the state sever its relationship with Avelo Airlines, which has conducted deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

WJZ CBS Baltimore reported that dozens of protesters were at BWI on Sunday. Demonstrators reportedly claimed that deportations departing from Maryland have tripled since January. WUSA9 noted that the protesters occupied multiple areas of the airport, including Avelo’s check-in location.

Nearly 6,000 people have signed a petition urging Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Aviation Authority “to immediately break all contracts with Avelo Airlines.” A letter to the governor and the aviation authority claimed that Avelo “announced a $150 million contract to fly deportation flights,” which CEO Andrew Levy “explicitly said” the company is doing “solely to increase their profits.”

Although Avelo has a federal contract with the government, Moore has options at the state level. These options include looking into the airline’s dealings with BWI Airport and ending the carrier’s lease there.

What Else Is There To Know About Avelo Airlines’ Work With ICE?

In April, the carrier signed a federal charter contract with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The deportation planes are reportedly unmarked, without Avelo’s branding. WJZ CBS Baltimore reported that, according to flight tracker data, Avelo operated 20% of the country’s deportation flights in July. The airline has reportedly been transporting deported people domestically and internationally since May.

The Baltimore Banner reported that in late July, around 100 protesters demonstrated at a commuter station nearby BWI against Avelo’s participation in ICE’s deportations. According to the source, protesters carried signs with messages such as “Avelo Airlines fuels fascism,” “Avelo is disappearing people for Trump,” and “Evilo.” Multiple activist groups organized a “rally and banner drop” that occurred on July 27. They included Ground ICE, Doctors for Camp Closure, the Baltimore Rapid Response Network, Indivisible Baltimore, Eyes On ICE, and the Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America.

“We recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble and assert their freedom of speech,” the airline told the Baltimore Banner at the time. “Avelo’s main priority continues to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation that over 7.3 million customers across the country continue to enjoy.”