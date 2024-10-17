A startling incident went viral after a Delta Air Lines passenger caused chaos and confusion at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia. The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was captured on video jumping behind the check-in counter, evading police, and screaming threats at officers, including the words, “I will kill you.”

What began as a typical day at the airport quickly descended into mayhem when the passenger, dressed in a yellow sweater, positioned herself behind the Delta Air Lines check-in counter. The strange event, captured on video by another passenger and shared on TikTok, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Delta Air Lines Passenger Tries To Evade Police Officers

As law enforcement approached, the situation escalated rapidly. The woman, clearly agitated, began shouting at the approaching officers. “Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen!” she yelled, setting the tone for the bizarre encounter that was about to unfold. Witnesses watched in disbelief as the woman darted from behind the counter, skillfully evading the grasp of police officers.

Her agility was on full display as she maneuvered through the airport, at one point causing an officer to fall face-first onto the floor in a failed attempt to apprehend her. The gravity of the situation became apparent when the woman’s shouts turned into threats. “Get the f**k away from me. I will kill you,” she screamed at the officers.

Throughout the ordeal, the woman displayed an uncanny ability to outmaneuver law enforcement. She ducked under stanchions, weaved through the check-in area, and, at one point, even attempted to use a Delta Air Lines ticket agent as a human shield, hugging them in an apparent bid to avoid capture.

The Dramatic Conclusion

After what seemed like an eternity to onlookers but was, in reality, just over 30 seconds, the chase came to an end. Police officers finally managed to restrain the woman, bringing the chaotic scene to a close. The video, which has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views, ends with the woman being held down by multiple officers behind the counter.