“Mountainhead” was released on May 31, 2025, and quickly established itself as one of HBO’s boldest original films. Jesse Armstrong, the creator of “Succession,” directed the movie. It swaps corporate dynasties for the isolated grandeur of a high altitude retreat, while also keeping Armstrong’s signature sharp eye on wealth and power. The ensemble cast includes Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. These heavy hitters all portray tech billionaires who have retreated into seclusion as an AI-driven crisis unravels in the outside world, bringing both biting humor and unsettling realism.

What elevates “Mountainhead” beyond a standard character study is its authentic ambiance. It was set in a sprawling mansion, so every floor-to-ceiling window, cavernous hallway, and extravagant amenity highlights the absurdity of extreme privilege. The icy mountain landscape outside serves as a constant reminder of both natural beauty and the imposing isolation present in the narrative. So, for viewers asking the big question, where was “Mountainhead” filmed? Here’s what to know.

Is The House In ‘Mountainhead’ Real?

Yes, the mansion portrayed in “Mountainhead” is actually real. According to People, the film was captured in Park City, Utah, within a luxurious 21,000-square-foot estate. This estate, located in the Deer Crest enclave of Deer Valley, borders on the fantastical. It features countless top-notch amenities, such as a private ski gondola, two-lane professional bowling alley, rock climbing wall and NBA-sized basketball court, contributing to the luxurious visuals on-screen.

This mansion was chosen especially for its architecture and unsettling beauty. As Town & Country reports, the production designer Stephen Carter and the creative team sought an iconic and grand home. In the example (and inspiration) of “The Shining” resort, they wanted this filming location to also have an eerily intimate and remote feel. So everything from the mansion’s furnishings to curated thematic artwork was used to reinforce the satire of extreme wealth and detachment from the surrounding world.

Although the mansion is real and expensive, the cast actually did not stay there during filming, per People. And unfortunately for fans, the estate is not open to the public or available to rent. It is in a private, gated community.

Plan Your Trip To Utah, Beyond ‘Mountainhead’ Filming Locations

(Joe Dudeck/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The entire movie was filmed in and around a Utah estate, but only one scene was captured away from the central filming location. This moment came together at Snowbird Mountain, which is outside of Salt Lake City, as reported by People. This is where the four central characters write their net worths in lipstick on their chests amid icy altitudes.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Deer Valley area of Utah is from mid-December to mid-April. Early spring, which is between March and April, is great for fewer crowds and good snow conditions. For non-skiing conditions, visiting later or after this period is ideal.

Transportation Options: Some Deer Valley accommodations will provide complimentary in-town and on-call shuttle services for guests. But that may not be the case for everyone who visits. If travelers don’t have access to these kinds of services or simply want to branch out, there are many transportation options to choose from. Some of the most popular ways to get around include buses, rental cars, and ride-sharing services. Plus, Park City has a free bus system that covers most of the city.

Utah is well known for its dramatic mountains and crystalline snowfields. So, it was the ideal region to visually express the thematic core of “Mountainhead.” The estate’s perch in the Deer Valley area of Park City provided sweeping views of Jordanelle Reservoir, Bald Mountain and the Uinta Mountains. But it also reinforced the film’s narrative isolation of tech elite privilege. This mountain community is known for its distinct and high-end real estate.

The mansion in question reportedly listed for $65 million, but sold for over $50 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision to film here allowed production to minimize location changes and focus on the mansion’s striking visuals. For travelers with a different budget than the movie’s central characters (who have a seemingly bottomless wallet), there is still fun to be had here. Utah is a scenic backdrop where travelers will have plenty to do and see.

Things to Do: Since nature is truly immersive and breathtaking here, Park City has plenty to do throughout the year. For an authentic “Mountainhead” experience, travelers can try some winter activities. At the Utah Olympic Park, you can learn about the 2002 Winter Games and try your hand at some winter sports. The ​​Park City Main Street Historic District or Park City Museum are two other great places to explore during a visit.

Where to Eat: Five5eeds is a family-owned breakfast and lunch eatery. For a fine dining experience, the Riverhorse on Main is another delectable option. It is ideal for travelers looking to experience luxury during their travels.

Where to Stay: The Canyons Village at Park City is one of the higher-end accommodation options around and has a matching price tag. But for a budget stay, the Sweetwater Lift Lodge Resort also offers great views and cozy vibes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Mountainhead” based on real people?

No, the characters in the movie are not based on real people. But viewers may liken them to figures like Elon Musk since they were made to be satirical archetypes, as Esquire does. Generally, though, they embody broader observations of wealth and anxiety rather than representing particular individuals.

Who is the richest person in “Mountainhead”?

In the movie Venis “Ven” Parish (Cory Michael Smith) is implied to be the richest of the group, per Forbes. He owns the global social media platform named Traam, which is central to the unfolding AI-driven crisis.