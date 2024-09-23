Over 40 years after its release, much controversy still surrounds Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining. The director is accused of mistreating lead actress Shelly Duval, and his on-screen delivery failed to impress Stephen King, who wrote the original story. It follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a tormented man battling alcoholism and anger issues; he takes a job as an off-season caretaker at the Overlook Hotel with his wife (Duval) and son (Danny Lloyd) in tow. While Torrance hopes to use his time away from the public to catch up on writing, evil forces haunt The Shining film location, which takes things in a far more sinister direction.

Where Was ‘The Shining’ Filmed?

King’s novel was inspired by his stay at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, located at 333 East Wonderview Avenue. Some claim that Kubrick filmed The Shining here, but those claims have been proven false. However, after that project failed to impress the author, a TV movie of the same story was produced, using the Stanley (which also appeared in 1994’s Dumb and Dumber) as a filming location.

Interior scenes of the Overlook were inspired by the Ahwahnee Hotel in California’s Yosemite National Park, according to Movie Locations. Kubrick’s production crew set up at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England, and nearby at the old MGM Borehamwood Studios is where the hotel maze was constructed.

Timberline Lodge, Mount Hood

(Photo by Zach Lezniewicz/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Exterior shots of the Overlook Hotel.

Best Time to Visit: If you want to climb the summit, April to late June is ideal, but winter sports lovers will enjoy Mount Hood during the coldest months of the year.

Transportation Options: Taking the public bus service along Highway 26 or ride-sharing from Portland are popular options.

Timberland Lodge is in the Hood River area of Northern Oregon. The popular tourist destination is about 45 miles east of the Depression and is full of history as it was built during the Depression. In The Shining’s opening scenes, we see Torrance driving to the Overlook. This footage was captured by a second unit on Going-to-sun-Road, located northeast of Kalispell, Montana; the area runs along the western shore of Saint Mary Lake in Glacier National Park. If it looks familiar, that’s because the same shot appeared in Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner!

Things to Do: Check out the Mt Hood Cultural Center and Museum any time of year, or hike the beautiful Taanawas Falls Trail in the summer.

Where to Eat: Cascade Dining Room and Blue Ox Bar are among the on-site options.

Where to Stay: If staying at The Shining film location is too eerie for you, Westcliff Lodge and Best Western Plus Columbia River Inn are also nearby.