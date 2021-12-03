Black Flight Crews Reveal Horror Stories With Passengers

“One in particular that comes to mind is the time when we had some ‘anti-maskers’ on our plane recently.

The plane wouldn’t take off because this couple refused to wear their masks.

“We’re at the gate, the main cabin door has been closed already and after a few minutes, we hear the disarm your doors announcement and that the main cabin door is being reopened. The couple was in my view and I got a good look at them: the woman was very mouthy, I couldn’t make out her words exactly, but she didn’t look too happy. The man kept his head down or towards her most of the time, without wearing a mask, of course. He was wearing a shirt that said ‘Admit Nothing, Deny Everything’ with that weird snake design from those ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ signs on the back…yep, one of those.

“So basically, the customer service agent comes on the plane to escort them off, they exit the plane…without masks on. A few minutes later, they re-board the plane, but this time they were both wearing those blue paper-thin masks.

Apparently, they got a ‘talking to’ and were allowed to get back on board, under the condition that they would comply with the mask policy. The main cabin door stayed open.

“That lasted for all of 5 minutes. The next series of events that unfolded happened so fast, but they are for sure worth finishing the story. Not even a millisecond after they sit back down, the woman takes her mask down. I couldn’t get a good view of the man’s face, but I’m almost positive he took his off too. Another flight attendant walked from the front of the plane to the back of the plane, motioning to the rest of us that they had in fact taken off their masks.

“Soon after, the lead flight and the pilot get the customer service agent to come back to the plane to have those two passengers removed. They blatantly refused to comply with the mask policy onboard the aircraft, and they just weren’t deserving of a second chance. It gets even more interesting though: as the customer service agent gets back on the plane to escort them off, this couple decided that they were not getting back off quietly or pleasantly.

“When they were asked to get up and gather their belongings and told that they would not be traveling on our plane to their destination, they became visibly upset. At first, they refused to get up. After repeated requests for them to exit the plane, the woman snatches off her mask and flings it across the plane; the mask landed in the lap of another passenger (gross, I know). Then, they both get up and start opening overhead bins to gather their things. As they exit the plane, the man then takes off his mask, and he spits on the flight attendant’s shoe! I mean he deliberately gathered enough saliva, made that nasty noise people make right before they spit, and he just hurls right on top of the flight attendant’s shoes, and just walked off as nothing happened. It happened so fast, but it was still just as gross and disgusting. The woman then goes on to shout to everyone, ‘I’m never flying this airline again!’

Now, we already knew she didn’t have to worry at all about flying with us again because both of them will likely be banned for life. On top of that, wherever they were going, they certainly weren’t going to make it there that day.

“I think the authorities may have even been alerted for them, and quite frankly, they should have been. The man spitting on my fellow flight attendant’s shoe was completely unnecessary and uncalled for. It baffles me that some people have the audacity to cause scenes like this over wearing a mask.

“However, this is an ongoing issue that many of us are dealing with on the planes, like all the time. Passengers are refusing to keep their masks on inflight and at times it is challenging to get them to comply for the duration of the flight. These policies are in place to protect everyone on board, and it is our job to ensure that all passengers are complying with the mask policy.

“Stay safe friends and wear your masks!”