Group trips are an exciting opportunity to grow closer with your friends, reconnect with loved ones or explore a new place with some of your favorite people. The recently released Netflix series, “The Four Seasons,” examines this dynamic perfectly, with big-name stars including Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo. The mini-series centers on a group of pals who take a series of vacations together, each somewhere in the sprawling locale of New York State. As you can imagine, most of the scenes in the series were captured on location in the Empire State, showcasing the beauty and allure of many different neighborhoods. Though the main draw of “The Four Seasons” is the complex character dynamics and multidimensional performances, the series also offers some top-shelf travel inspo, by highlighting a few lesser-known scenic neighborhoods in NY.

Whether you’ve been looking to make your way upstate for some time now, or just felt inspired by a brief binge of “The Four Seasons,” now seems like a perfect time to build an itinerary for your next group getaway. We’ll unpack a few filming locations for the Netflix series ahead and offer some insight into local businesses, restaurants and tourist attractions you won’t want to miss. Before long, you could find yourself launching years-long traditions with a few of your besties, and forging lifelong memories along the way.

Explore New York State In Every Season

Key Scenes: As stated, “The Four Seasons” was filmed all over New York State, following the core group of vacationers to multiple locations. According to Netflix’s Tudum, these locales include Cold Spring, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Warwick, in the Orange County area. Each installment centers on one of these getaways and highlights some of the core reasons why someone might want to explore these regions. The final two episodes, for example, see the gang hitting the slopes for some intense ski action in Warwick’s Mount Peter. The Poughkeepsie episodes see the core group visiting Vassar College, where Danny, Katie and Jack first met. Along the way, lifelong friendships hit peaks and valleys, relationships are tested and the beauty of New York serves as a calming backdrop for all the action.

Best Time to Visit: It may sound cliche, but there’s really no bad time to visit New York. Depending on your interests, you’ll find that the spring and summer offer access to outdoor events, beaches and water sports, while the fall and winter leave plenty of room for skiing, snowboarding and sightseeing. This is one of the core conceits of “The Four Seasons,” since the ensemble of besties makes an effort to explore the state during each season of the year. Having said that, the winters can be quite cold, and the summers are known to get exceptionally humid. Be prepared to face these conditions while building your itinerary, and pack plenty of alternative outfits for those changing seasons.

Transportation Options: While New York City is widely lauded for its robust public transit system, the upstate portion of New York is less comprehensive. You’ll still find buses, trains and taxis that run in and around Newburgh or Cold Spring, though your best bet here would be renting a car of your own. This is especially true if you’re interested in visiting all of the “Four Seasons” filming locations, which would account for roughly 66 total miles of driving. If this is your goal, you’ll want to begin at either Poughkeepsie or Warwick and work your way along the Hudson River.

Since “The Four Seasons” is still so fresh off the presses, you likely won’t see any official production tours for the series. Still, visitors are welcome to explore upstate New York on their own self-guided experience, allowing you to walk in the footsteps of Kate and her rag-tag gang of buddies. Much like the on-screen crew, you’ll surely find plenty to love about New York.

Super-fans of the Netflix show may want to emulate the series with a ski trip and a college tour, while others may find it imperative to build their own adventure, complete with a trip to the Bardavon Opera House, a hiking tour through some of the area’s finest wineries, and a train trip to the Sleepy Hollow Light House. The portion of upstate New York that sees the Hudson River offers access to beautiful foliage, just in case you’ve been meaning to drive through the forest as the leaves change colors. Cold Spring, which sits at the center of all the core filming locations, offers some of the best hiking trails in the state, scenic views of Bannerman Castle, and a launchpad for several helicopter touring companies.

Things to Do: As stated, you’ll find plenty to do during your visit to New York State. Though the area is outside NYC’s hustle and bustle, the tucked-away gem still offers premier access to nightlife, restaurants and even theme parks. Legoland is a beloved destination just outside of Warwick, while other attractions like the Putnam History Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and cruises to the Statue of Liberty draw droves of crowds each year. Of course, you may find that you’re on vacation to get away from the tight itinerary of your daily life. If this is the case, upstate New York is an ideal place to book a cabin in the woods and relax with a cup of hot cocoa.

Where to Eat: Those traveling between “The Four Seasons” filming locations will find no difficulty securing an excellent meal. A few local favorites from around Newburgh include Blu Pointe, The Lakeview House and the seaside Captain Jake’s, where you can watch boats come in from the Hudson River. If you find difficulty scoring a reservation at any of these high-end restaurants, you can always stop at any number of chains as you complete your road trip. Even still, there’s no shortage of delightful local restaurants in the area that you won’t find anywhere else, so don’t be afraid to explore.

Where to Stay: If you’re trying to hit each of the key “Four Seasons” filming locations, you may want to book a reservation at the Doubletree By Hilton, or Hyatt Place in Poughkeepsie. This will give you the perfect opportunity to drive South along the Hudson and reach Cold Spring, Newburgh and Warwick in that order. If you’d like to remain central to each location, and venture out to one area each day that you’re in town, you could always check out the Hudson House River Inn or Pig Hill Inn in Cold Spring. If you’re traveling with a large group, you should also be sure to check Airbnb listings, as homeowners sometimes offer mansion stays at reasonable rates. No matter how you set up your trip, be sure to enjoy the experience with friends, family, and loved ones.