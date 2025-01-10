In response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Airbnb has partnered with local nonprofit 211 LA to offer temporary free housing to displaced residents. The initiative is a lifeline for those forced to evacuate due to rapidly spreading fires consuming homes and neighborhoods.

Supporting Displaced Residents

The collaboration focuses on placing displaced residents in temporary homes, prioritizing individuals whose homes have been destroyed or those in evacuation zones. Current areas receiving assistance include Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar.

To qualify for the free housing program, applicants must:

Be 18 years or older.

Live in an evacuation zone.

Have an active Airbnb account or be willing to create one.

Applicants should note that completing 211 LA’s intake form does not guarantee shelter, as availability is limited. However, submission ensures updates on housing opportunities as they arise.

Airbnb’s Nonprofit Arm Steps In

In a press release dated Jan. 8, Airbnb detailed that accommodations provided through the program are fully funded by Airbnb.org and participating hosts. “The accommodations are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts—many of whom offer their homes for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org,” the release stated.

Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, is dedicated to offering emergency housing during crises. Its mission underscores the company’s broader commitment to supporting communities in times of need.

Additional Support for Fire-Affected Residents

Other companies have also stepped in to aid those impacted by the wildfires:

Uber : Offering a $40 account credit for rides to shelters. Use the code WILDFIRE25.

: Offering a $40 account credit for rides to shelters. Use the code WILDFIRE25. Lyft: Providing up to $50 in ride credits ($25 for two rides) to and from shelters with the code CAFIRERELIEF25.

Community Solidarity in Times of Crisis

Airbnb’s partnership with 211 LA exemplifies community-driven solutions to mitigate the hardships faced by wildfire-affected residents. With support from organizations like Airbnb.org and local nonprofits, displaced individuals can access safe shelter during these challenging times.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, visit 211 LA’s website.