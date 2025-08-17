Fans of the iconic serial killer saga rejoice: “Dexter: Resurrection” is now on Showtime and Paramount+, marking the latest installment in the chilling crime-drama franchise. The gripping journey of forensic analyst Dexter Morgan continues, as his murderous alter ego kills those he believes deserve it. As a psychological thriller, “Dexter: Resurrection” expands upon the franchise’s dark mythology, following its critically acclaimed prequels. “Dexter” (2006–2013) introduced viewers to Dexter’s double life; “Dexter: New Blood” (2021–2022) was the sequel set in upstate New York and “Dexter: Original Sin” (2024), explored Dexter’s formative years. In “Resurrection,” the story shifts dramatically, placing the titular character back into society’s core, this time navigating the gritty, urban environs of New York City.

With its crumbling alleyways, soaring skyline and distinctly recognizable neighborhoods, NYC offers an unmatched setting for complex storytelling. Its urban terrain is rugged and real, perfect for Dexter’s return. From the eerie solitude of the Mosholu Parkway to the gritty streets of Yonkers, every neighborhood brings something raw to the screen. Thankfully for fans, most of these “Dexter: Resurrection” filming locations are accessible and open to the public. So if you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple, this story doubles as a travel guide. You’ll find recommendations for top hotels, must-visit restaurants and practical ways to get around while you trace Dexter’s dark path across the city.

What Town Was ‘Dexter’ Filmed In?

(Katie Mukhina/Unsplash)

The original “Dexter” series was famously set in Miami, but much of the show was filmed in and around Los Angeles, with select exterior shots filmed in actual Miami locations. Dexter’s apartment, his Miami Metro workplace and his ritualistic kill sites were mostly captured on sound stages and Southern California neighborhoods designed to resemble South Florida. Despite the sun-soaked palm trees and beach scenes, the series maintained a stylized, noir aesthetic that echoed Dexter’s complex dual life.

What Town Was ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Shot In?

(Connor McManus/Unsplash)

“Dexter: New Blood” shifted the setting from the tropics to the cold, wintry landscapes of fictional Iron Lake in upstate New York. In reality, the show was filmed in various towns across Massachusetts, including Shelburne Falls, Devens and Gardner. These quaint, snow-covered communities were used to portray Iron Lake’s isolated, eerie calm – an ideal backdrop for Dexter’s attempt at a normal life under an alias. The show’s visual departure from Miami underscored Dexter’s emotional detachment and attempt at reinvention, all while being surrounded by dense forests and stark stillness that mimicked his internal void.

Is ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Set In New York?

Key Scenes: Key scenes from “Dexter: Resurrection” were filmed in Yonkers. Portions of the action unfold downtown on Woodworth Avenue, perfectly capturing a dark, post-industrial ambiance. Some interior shots were taken at Lionsgate Studios in the neighborhood. These sites showcase how the show leverages real urban textures to heighten the thriller’s intensity.

Best Time to Visit: New York City is a year-round destination, but timing your trip depends on what you want to experience. Spring (April–June) and fall (September–November) offer the most comfortable weather, ideal for walking tours of Dexter’s filming spots in the Bronx and Yonkers. Autumn also provides stunning fall foliage, especially in northern neighborhoods and parks. Summer offers longer days but also heavy crowds and heat. Winter fans will appreciate the city’s stark, snow-draped streets, which mimic some of the show’s darker tones. If you’re exploring in colder months, layered clothing will be your best friend.

Transportation Options: While it may be tempting to rent a car, it’s not the best idea in New York City. Traffic, limited parking and tolls make driving a huge hassle. Instead, rely on the MTA’s vast subway and bus system. The Bronx and Yonkers are accessible via Metro-North Railroad or the 2, 4 and 5 subway lines. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft offer convenience if you’re short on time or exploring after dark. Walking is also a great way to absorb the urban atmosphere between scenes.

The urban setting of New York City marks a dramatic return to society for Dexter, who re-emerges after years of self-imposed exile. The city’s density, anonymity and constant motion offer him the perfect cover – and countless moral and physical obstacles. By shifting to the Big Apple, the series explores new dimensions of Dexter’s psyche, placing him in a bustling metropolis where evil hides in plain sight. NYC’s gritty energy and iconic visuals make it a living character within the show’s narrative arc.

Things to Do: Besides visiting filming locations, explore nearby attractions that enhance the Dexter experience. In the Bronx, take a detour to the New York Botanical Garden or the Bronx Zoo. For a dose of culture, the Bronx Museum of the Arts offers compelling exhibits. Head to Yonkers for waterfront strolls or visit the Hudson River Museum. Fans can also check out locations like Van Cortlandt Park or Pelham Bay Park. Both are large, wooded areas where Dexter could easily imagine hiding a dark secret.

Where to Eat: In the Bronx, grab a bite at Beatstro, a hip-hop-themed soul food restaurant near the Major Deegan Expressway. Or, check out Bronx Alehouse for craft brews and hearty burgers. Dominick’s on Arthur Avenue offers old-school Italian fare that’s iconic to NYC. For something quick, deli Mike’s Deli offers great grab-and-go sandwiches. In Yonkers, Off the Hook Fresh Fish and Chips delivers an array of freshly prepared Southern, Caribbean and Creole dishes. Eating in these neighborhoods also supports the local economy, which thrives thanks to increased film tourism.

Where to Stay: If you’re planning to visit Dexter’s New York haunts, consider staying in Manhattan for central access. Hotels like the Arlo Midtown or Moxy NYC Times Square offer modern, budget-friendly accommodations. For something closer to filming areas, Residence Inn by Marriott The Bronx at Metro Center Atrium provides comfort and convenience. Yonkers offers more suburban options like the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers – Westchester, which offers easy access to downtown filming sites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Dexter: Resurrection” set before or after “New Blood”?

“Dexter: Resurrection” is set after the events of “Dexter: New Blood.” It continues the story following the shocking ending of that series.

Will Jennifer Carpenter be in “Dexter: Resurrection”?

According to Comic Basics, the actress won’t be reprising her role in the Showtime series, despite her involvement with “New Blood.”