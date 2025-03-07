If you’re an avid watcher of high-stakes political thrillers, you may already have the latest Netflix limited series Zero Day on your watchlist. The six-episode event, which premiered on the streamer late last month, has already received rave reviews for its fascinating dissection of cyber security, government surveillance and domestic espionage. From the trailer alone, it’s clear that the series takes place in the high density cities of New York and Washington D.C., so it may surprise you to learn that nearly all the key scenes were shot in and around Long Island. Certain exterior units were also produced within Manhattan and the nation’s capital, though the primary production took place on the Gold Coast itself.

Whether you’re a super-fan of Zero Day with an interest in walking in George Mullen’s footsteps, or simply looking to cross this gorgeous area off your travel bucket list, be sure to read ahead as we outline the best restaurants, shops and beaches that the island has to offer. We’ll also cover a few significant shooting locations for the series, and detail how you can get the most out of your time in the area.

When Was ‘Zero Day’ Filmed?

Like many television and film productions, Zero Day was impacted heavily by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. The series was initially set to shoot in July of 2023, though production was halted very early on in this process. For those that don’t recall, the Writers Guild of America launched a strike in May 2023 after union reps failed to reach a new contract agreement with representatives from the AMPTP. The strike centered on issues such as financial compensation for writers, paid sick leave and benefits as well as the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood. Though some productions continued to shoot into the summer, nearly all Hollywood projects were shut down on July 14, when SAG-AFTRA union reps launched a strike of their own, citing some of the same major concerns for on-screen talent.

When both unions finally reached their agreements (in September and November respectively), television and film productions were given the green light to resume. Zero Day specifically picked back up in December, which explains why many outdoor scenes have a sort of dour, cool-graded look to them. Second units shot several key outdoor images in the spring as post production work was being done to showcase brighter and more vibrant scenes in places such as Washington D.C.

Conquer Long Island, New York Like George Mullen

(Tatiana Rodriguez/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Nearly all major developments in Zero Day‘s narrative were captured in and around Long Island. This includes a number of scenes that take place inside massive stately manors, as the landmass contains some of the most expensive homes in the world. While Robert De Niro’s George Mullen travels from the homes and headquarters of his wealthy political associates, the audience is treated to stunning views of bustling city streets, active stock trades and multi-million dollar developments.

Best Time To Visit: Like all parts of New York State, Long Island is a beautiful and engaging destination all year round. Depending on your preferences, you may want to venture to the land known as Hollywood East in the summer months of June through September for the sun kissed beaches, or check out the vibrant spirit of the land during Christmas time. If you do pay a visit to the upscale island in the winter, be sure to pack some heavy clothing options, as temps can reach below freezing.

Transportation Options: Though Long Island isn’t quite as congested as Manhattan, there are still plenty of options for visitors looking to traverse the area. Buses, trains, taxis and ride share services are easily found all over the mainland, while ferries can be chartered to travel across the water to New Jersey or Connecticut. Long Island is also less walkable than NYC, but you’ll find that life is a little quieter and more easygoing in the old money neighborhood, so there’s no major rush unless you’re a former president looking to stop an incoming cyber attack.

Since Zero Day is still so fresh and new, it should come as no surprise that there aren’t any official production tours operating in Long Island just yet. Still, fans of the Netflix series are more than welcome to explore the area on their own self-guided adventure, and pose for photos in front of some of the most prominent locations in the series. Some indoor shots for the show were captured inside private residences, but it won’t take much time to explore the Westchester County neighborhood to see some of the multi-million dollar exteriors Zero Day is known for.

Even if you have little interest in TV productions, you’ll find that Long Island is positively brimming with fun activities, making it a perfect destination for solo travelers, groups, or the whole family. Long Island is considered one of the finest hubs for locally sourced wine on the East Coast, so be sure to get your bearings at the start of your trip with a food and wine tour hosted by a local sommelier. Montauk is home to numerous private beaches which can be rented out, providing plenty of space for you and your loved ones to camp out, enjoy water sports or roast marshmallows over an open flame. Even if you can’t secure a private space, you can always lay out at Cooper’s Beach, Jones Beach or the scenic Robert Moses State Park.

Things To Do: Whether you’re a Zero Day super-fan or not, you’ll certainly find plenty to enjoy about Long Island during your stay. First-time visitors are recommended to explore the Montauk Point Lighthouse, Long Island Aquarium and the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, where you can find high quality goods from designer stores at impossible to beat prices. If you’re really feeling adventurous, try your hand at the Outrageous Oyster Bay Scavenger Hunt, which allows you to embark upon a fun and fulfilling detective experience along the coastline. Depending on where you book your stay, you may find yourself in the midst of a number of high society events, since Long Island is known as a central hub for wealthy aristocrats. Barring a few well-placed cyber attacks, nothing could ruin your vacation to the Golden Coast.

Where To Eat: As stated, Long Island has something of a reputation for being quite ritzy. Therefore, you’ll find a myriad of upscale dining options like Verona Ristorante, Peter Luger Steak House and the local favorite Cowfish. There are also Michelin star-rated eateries on the island like Chuan Tian Xia Chinese restaurant. If you’re in the mood for something a little more laid back, don’t fret – there are numerous mom and pop shops across the coast which offer your standard blend of beach pizza, fried clams and fish and chips.

Where To Stay: As you can likely imagine, one of the key setbacks regarding a visit to Long Island is the price of lodging. Luxury hotels are available for those who can afford them, in the form of The Madison Fire Island Pines, The Garden City Hotel and the boardwalk adjacent Allegria Hotel. Those looking for a cheaper stay can also find a few chain hotels nearby – though your best inexpensive option may be to crash in Connecticut or New Jersey and commute onto the island via ferry. Airbnb listings are also quite common in the wealthy Long Island coast, so you may have a shot at booking your very own mansion, especially if you look during off-peak seasons.