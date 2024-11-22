According to Airbnb, there are 10 “un-trending” destinations to visit this holiday season if you want to avoid typically crowded hotspots.

Travelers seeking destination dupes, more affordable locations, and less touristy holiday getaways might find the roundup helpful. Places to check out in North America are Calabasas, California; Lexington, Kentucky; Squamish, Canada; and Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the list, travelers interested in spending the holiday season in Europe should consider Berlin, Germany; Almeria, Spain; and Bordeaux, France. Asia was another hotspot, with un-trending destinations for December including Jeju, South Korea, and Uji, Japan. The list also included Scenic Rim, Australia, as a wonderful place to spend the holidays.

Airbnb says it complied with the city roundup “by choosing destinations that usually experience an ‘off-season'” in December and comparing this year’s searches against ones from last year during the same period.

Of course, each un-trending destination has its unique draws for visiting during the holidays. For example, Airbnb highlighted Christmas markets in Berlin and Scenic Rim. Uji seems like a good foodie getaway, and history buffs may enjoy Almeria.

What Are The Most Popular Destinations This Holiday Season?

In September, Google released a report sharing the top destinations for Christmas and New Year’s. The information was based on the most searched destinations on Google Flights for trips departing from the United States from December 22 through January 5.

Tokyo, Orlando, Cancun, Miami, and New York ranked consecutively in the top 10. London, San Juan, Honolulu, Paris, and Las Vegas trailed.

Separately, Allianz Partners released its 2024 European Holiday Destination Index in November. The latter cited London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Dublin as the top five European places, consecutively, that Americans are traveling to for the holidays. Furthermore, the list included Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Munich and Lisbon.