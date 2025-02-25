KT Winery, a Black and Asian woman-owned wine company, recently secured a prestigious partnership with American Airlines. This collaboration marks a milestone for the Denver-based winery. Founded in 2020, the brand started serving its signature collection on American Airlines’ long-haul international flights beginning in January 2025.

KT Winery, founded by Kristin Taylor and Macie Mincey, quickly gained recognition in the wine market. The company’s ethos revolves around creating “clean” wines that prioritize health and wellness while maintaining exceptional taste. This approach resonates with consumers, leading to the brand’s expansion to over 500 stores nationwide.

KT Winery’s Signature Collection Joins American Airlines

Known for its “Mom Juice” brand, KT Winery’s Signature Collection will be featured on American Airlines’ international flights. The founders call this collection “affordable luxury in a glass,” bringing premium wine to passengers at 30,000 feet.

Reflecting on this achievement, Kristin Taylor shared her excitement: “As a frequent traveler, I often see the joy of the simple pleasures on flights. When I started KT Winery, it was a dream of mine to create and enhance those experiences. To now be part of that experience for other travelers is a true full circle moment.”

The journey of KT Winery is inspiring. Taylor and Mincey, who met in Charlotte before relocating to Denver, envisioned a contemporary wine brand that would stand out from the crowd of established players while also satisfying palates. Their commitment to quality is evident in their production process. Despite being based in Denver, KT Winery maintains its production and bottling operations in the heart of California’s wine country, Napa Valley.

Passion And Innovation

KT Winery’s success story is also about challenging industry norms. The company’s low-sugar wines appeal to health-conscious consumers who still want great taste. From their refreshing Pinot Grigio to their crisp Rosé, the “Mom Juice” line has become a favorite among busy parents looking for a moment of relaxation.

However, the Signature Collection truly showcases the winery’s prowess. The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon that has earned recognition from the prestigious James Beard Foundation, further cementing KT Winery’s place among top-tier wine producers.

Macie Mincey, Head of Sales at KT Winery, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are looking forward to having our Signature Collection served on American Airlines flights, offering the opportunity for new audiences to experience what we call ‘affordable luxury in a glass.’ As a mom of four, I love that busy moms get to experience premium wines like those in the Mom Juice Signature Collection in a welcoming community where they are seen and known.”