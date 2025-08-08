Released in 1998, “Practical Magic” enchanted audiences with its blend of sisterly bonds, witchcraft and heartfelt romance, set against the picturesque backdrop of a small coastal town. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters, the film became a beloved cult classic known for its atmospheric Victorian seaside setting and memorable characters. Over 25 years later, the magic is returning with “Practical Magic 2”. Currently filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden near London, the sequel reunites Bullock and Kidman as they revisit their roles in this enchanting world.

Fans eagerly await a fresh chapter that promises to capture the original’s charm while expanding the story in exciting new ways. This article explores the iconic filming locations from both movies, from the quaint streets of Coupeville, Washington, that stood in for the Owens sisters’ hometown, to the state-of-the-art studios in England where the sequel is coming to life. Whether you want to visit the real-world places that inspired the film or plan a pilgrimage to Leavesden Studios, we cover where to go, what to see and how to make the most of your magical journey.

Can You Visit The House From ‘Practical Magic’?

The original “Practical Magic” house is one of the most iconic film homes of the late ’90s. However, it was never a real house; instead, it was a temporary set built specifically for the film in Coupeville, Washington, on Whidbey Island. Designed to look like a grand, slightly Gothic seaside Victorian, the house was constructed on private property and later dismantled after filming wrapped. The interiors, meanwhile, were created on a soundstage in Los Angeles.

While you can’t visit the house itself, you can visit the location where it once stood. The bluff overlooking Penn Cove in Coupeville still provides those same sweeping views and the quaint coastal charm that defined the Owens family’s world. The town is a gem, full of historic buildings, indie shops and seaside cafes.

Will ‘Practical Magic 2′ Film In Coupeville?

(Glenn M Horgan/Unsplash)

There’s been no official confirmation yet on whether Coupeville will be used in “Practical Magic 2,” but fans are hopeful. The Whidbey Island location became synonymous with the magical aesthetic of the original film, and its return would offer a nostalgic connection for longtime viewers. Given that the original house was a set, it’s possible that the new production will either rebuild it. or lean more heavily into studio-based locations with visual effects.

Principal photography for “Practical Magic 2” officially began around mid‑July 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England, with additional location shooting near London. Industry reports from 4Filming confirm that the studio is the epicenter of the shoot, marking a significant shift away from Coupeville.

With the controlled environments and special effects capabilities offered by Leavesden (famously used for franchises like “Harry Potter“), the production seems set to rely more heavily on UK-based studio work and visual storytelling rather than real-world coastal backdrops.

Experience Leavesden Studios In London, England

(Wirestock/Getty Images)

Key Scenes: According to Screendaily Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, located near Watford in Hertfordshire, just northwest of London, serves as the primary production hub for “Practical Magic 2.” While filming occurs in studio soundstages, some location filming is also reported around Greater London.

Best Time to Visit: For fewer crowds and mild weather, consider April–June or September. Book studio tours early, especially in summer, as tickets sell out fast.

Transportation Options: The easiest way to reach Leavesden Studios is by train from London Euston to Watford Junction (20 minutes), followed by a free shuttle bus included with your studio tour ticket. Alternatively, you can take a local bus or taxi from Watford Junction (5–15 minutes). For convenience, direct coach tours from central London are also available. If you’re driving, free parking is provided onsite. Trains and shuttle combo offer most visitors the fastest and most reliable option.

Leavesden is world-renowned as the home of filmmaking magic behind major Warner Bros. films. Fans can participate in the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of “Harry Potter”, a permanent exhibition within the same complex that offers behind‑the‑scenes insight into major productions filmed in those stages. While “Practical Magic 2” scenes aren’t guest‑accessible, walking the grounds and touring the studio gives a real connection to the filming environment.

Things to Do: The top attraction is the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of “Harry Potter”, located right at Leavesden Studios. It’s a must-visit for film fans, offering an immersive behind-the-scenes look at set designs, props, and costumes. Just a short drive away, Cassiobury Park in Watford offers a relaxing escape with wooded walking trails, a splash pad for kids and seasonal cafés, which are great for unwinding after your tour. For something quieter, Leavesden Country Park provides peaceful green space with local art installations and a café to spend a slow afternoon.

Where to Eat: There are several great dining options nearby. Studio Kitchen, located close to the studio grounds, offers fresh Mediterranean-inspired meals and is a favorite among visitors. In Watford town centre, Walkabout is a casual pub with burgers and cocktails, known as a fun, low-key spot for lunch or dinner. For more flavorful fare, Namaste Watford is a standout Indian restaurant known for its welcoming service and vibrant dishes. If you’d rather stay on site, the Backlot Café inside the studio tour offers themed snacks, hot meals and Butterbeer.

Where to Stay: For accommodations, Holiday Inn Express London – Watford Junction is a top choice, offering clean, modern rooms within walking distance of the train and shuttle connection to Leavesden. Another solid option is the Leonardo Hotel London Watford, which offers comfort and convenience with easy access to central Watford. Travelers looking for something more budget-friendly can book at the Premier Inn Watford North Hotel, which is just a short drive or taxi ride to the studio and ideal for families or casual weekend stays.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Nicole Kidman while filming “Practical Magic”?

Filming for “Practical Magic” took place in early 1998. That means she was 30, turning 31 during production, with her 31st birthday arriving shortly before the film’s October 1998 release

Are Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in “Practical Magic 2”?

Yes! Both Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are confirmed to be reprising their iconic roles as Gillian and Sally Owens in “Practical Magic 2.”