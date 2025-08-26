Social media erupted with concern and questions after FlightRadar24 posted tracking data showing Spirit Airlines Flight NK2298 apparently flying through Hurricane Erin on August 18, 2025. People reported how the Philadelphia to San Juan route became the center of online discussion when the flight tracker shared the aircraft’s path on X with the caption, “Did Spirit take up the Hurricane Hunter mission?” — referencing the specialized NOAA pilots who intentionally fly into storms to gather data.

The Category 4 hurricane was churning in the Caribbean as the Airbus A320 made its journey, landing in Puerto Rico approximately 40 minutes behind schedule. While many travelers expressed alarm at what appeared to be a dangerous flight path, aviation experts have since provided context about the actual conditions the aircraft encountered at its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet. Spirit Airlines quickly responded to the viral post, assuring passengers and the public that safety protocols were followed throughout the flight.

Spirit Airlines Defends Flight Path Decision

“Our pilots followed procedures and Air Traffic Control instructions while en route to San Juan,” Spirit Airlines representatives explained in a statement to People. The airline emphasized its comprehensive approach to weather monitoring, adding, “Our Operations Control Center closely tracks weather systems and works with our pilots and ATC to determine flight paths that safely navigate around or above adverse weather conditions.”

Still, the incident sparked varied reactions across social media platforms. Some users referred to the routing decision as “dumb.” Others took a more humorous approach to the situation, making jokes about Spirit Airlines’ reputation for budget travel experiences.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Erin had regained Category 4 strength the night before the flight on August 17. In the days following the incident, the storm weakened to a Category 2 as it moved northward. As of August 22, Hurricane Erin remains a large hurricane but is in the “first stages of post-tropical transition.”