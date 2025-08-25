Passengers aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 1893 experienced a harrowing trip on Tuesday when part of the aircraft’s wing broke off mid-flight. According to USA Today, the Boeing 737-800, carrying 62 passengers and six crew members from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, encountered a frightening mechanical issue when a flap on the left wing partially detached. At the same time, the plane was thousands of feet in the air.

Passengers initially felt what they described as severe turbulence before noticing the damaged wing. One traveler, Shanila Arif, captured video footage showing the detached wing flap dangling precariously behind the wing, swaying in the high-altitude winds as the jet continued its journey to Texas.

“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking. The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared,” Arif told CNN about the terrifying experience.

FAA Investigation Is Underway As Delta Responds To Wing Failure

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident. After the plane landed safely in Austin, Delta Air Lines, according to KXAN, confirmed in a statement that “a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place” and immediately removed the aircraft from service for maintenance.

Wing flaps serve a crucial role in aircraft operation, particularly during takeoff and landing. These movable surfaces, located along the trailing edge of an aircraft’s wings, extend to create additional lift at lower speeds, allowing planes to take off and land safely within reasonable distances.

Despite the mid-air incident, the pilots managed to safely land the plane, with no reported injuries among the 68 people on board. The airline apologized to affected passengers in its statement, emphasizing that “nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers.”