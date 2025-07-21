Dramatic scenes unfolded at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, July 18, 2025, when Delta Air Lines Flight 446 was forced to make an emergency landing after its left engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 767-400, carrying 226 passengers and nine crew members bound for Atlanta, experienced an engine malfunction while climbing into the air, according to Delta officials. Shocking footage captured by plane spotter L.A. FLIGHTS shows bright orange flames erupting from the aircraft’s left engine as it ascended from the runway.

The flight crew immediately implemented emergency protocols, turning the aircraft around and safely bringing it back to LAX without any reported injuries. The entire incident lasted less than an hour; FlightAware data shows the plane took off at 1:23 p.m. local time and returned at 2:06 p.m. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson stated in an email to USA Today.

Watch: Delta Jet Engine Catches Fire Midair In Viral Video

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power with no visible fire by the time it reached the terminal. Passengers deplaned normally, and Delta confirmed that all travelers were reaccommodated on a new aircraft to reach their final destinations. As a safety precaution, firefighters examined the plane upon its return to LAX.

The footage showing flames shooting from the engine has gone viral on social media. Plane enthusiasts and aviation experts have been analyzing the clip, which clearly shows the left engine engulfed in flames as the aircraft climbs after takeoff. The video, captured by L.A. FLIGHTS, provides a rare documented instance of such a dramatic in-flight emergency.

This incident comes at a time when Boeing aircraft have faced increased scrutiny over various safety concerns. The Boeing 767-400 involved in Friday’s incident is part of Delta’s long-haul fleet. While the exact cause of the engine fire remains unknown, Delta has launched a thorough investigation into the malfunction. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to join the investigation to determine the cause of the engine failure in the aircraft.