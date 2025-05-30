Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Madison were surprised on Saturday when two pigeons made an uninvited appearance on board. The unexpected commotion began on May 24 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, just before takeoff, when the first bird was spotted flapping around the cabin, forcing the crew to intervene quickly.

According to passenger Tom Caw, who documented the incident on Instagram, the pilot announced the pigeon sighting over the intercom and arranged for the bird’s removal before departure. Just when travelers thought the situation was resolved and the aircraft began taxiing toward the runway, a second pigeon emerged from its hiding place. It swooped through the main cabin, sending passengers into a frenzy of screams and failed attempts to capture it.

The unexpected winged passengers forced the pilot to return to the gate, where baggage handlers successfully removed both birds, resulting in a nearly hour-long delay to the flight. Delta quickly issued an apology for the disruption, acknowledging the unusual nature of the incident while thanking staff and passengers for their cooperation.

Delta Air Lines Pigeons Create Viral Moment

The midair mayhem quickly captured public attention after Caw shared video footage of the second pigeon flying down the central aisle, with passengers’ screams audible in the background. The viral clip shows fellow travelers attempting to capture the bird using jackets and other impromptu tools while flight attendants coordinated with ground crews for assistance.

“Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him,” Caw wrote on Instagram. “Pilot told him it was the second time for him, the first being half an hour earlier.”

The ground crew responded promptly to the unusual situation, sending baggage handlers aboard to capture and safely remove both pigeons. The airline’s official statement emphasized its commitment to passenger safety and comfort despite the unexpected disruption.

“Delta appreciates the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” the company said in a statement to ABC News.