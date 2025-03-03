On Saturday morning, a FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport following a bird strike that caused one of its engines to catch fire. FedEx Flight 3609, a Boeing 767 cargo plane, took off from Newark Liberty International Airport bound for Indianapolis on what should have been a routine journey.

However, moments after liftoff, the aircraft encountered an unexpected hazard. As the plane climbed into the sky, it collided with a bird, an occurrence that, while not uncommon in aviation, can have serious consequences. In this case, the impact damaged one of the aircraft’s engines, leading to a fire visible to onlookers on the ground.

What Happened After The FedEx Cargo Plane’s Bird Strike Incident

The Associated Press states that the crew of Flight 3609, consisting of three individuals, immediately recognized the gravity of the situation. With one engine compromised and on fire, they made the critical decision to return to the airport. The pilots declared an emergency to air traffic control, initiating a series of well-rehearsed procedures designed for such scenarios.

“Tower, FedEx 3609 — yeah, right engine shut down for a possible bird strike,” a crew member reported to air traffic control. “We need to return back to the airport.” This communication, captured in LiveATC recordings, highlights the seriousness of the situation and how professional the flight crew was.

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the skilled pilots managed to guide the crippled aircraft back to Newark Liberty International Airport. At approximately 8:07 a.m., just minutes after takeoff, Flight 3609 touched down safely on the runway. Emergency crews were standing by, ready to respond to any potential complications.

FedEx later confirmed the incident in a statement shared with NBC News, expressing gratitude for the “quick actions” of both the crew and first responders. The company emphasized that all three individuals onboard were unharmed.