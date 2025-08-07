Following its February 2012 release, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” quickly became a favorite among fans of adventure films. The sequel was directed by Brad Peyton, boasting a star-studded cast including the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Josh Hutcherson, Michael Caine, Vanessa Hudgens, Luis Guzmán and Kristin Davis, just to name a few. It builds on 2008’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” plunging into Jules Verne’s “The Mysterious Island” book with a blend of fun, perilous action and some larger-than-life creatures.

It was a box office success – but not just because of its cast or 3D spectacles. The movie utilized jaw-dropping real world island locations which added to its allure and authenticity. While production did mix genuine landscapes with some special effects, the movie ultimately grounded the fantastical features in realism. This helped to transport audiences to a visually dynamic adventure, which fans may even have the chance to experience themselves in real life. If you’ve wondered where is “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” filmed, here’s everything we know.

Where Was ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ Filmed?

After the cast and crew spent some time in Hawaii, filming moved to Wilmington, North Carolina of all places. This is where many indoor scenes came together. As Star News Online reports, the EUE/Screen Gems Studios played a big part in creating many striking and action packed scenes. In fact, the stage that was used for filming the project had a huge water tank that really contributed to the overall storytelling.

Stage 10, is, as Star News Online describes, “a 37,500-square-foot, column-free production space that has one of the largest special-effects water tanks in North America.” Luckily for film buffs, this studio can be toured. But it is important to note that these tours do not operate year-round. so it’s best to check in with the studio before planning a trip.

Take On New York City As Confidently As Sean Anderson

(Hannah Busing/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As Giggster reports, the film opens up with some urban city scenes, which were a big part of Sean Anderson’s (Josh Hutcherson) backstory. The scene where he is arrested over illegally accessing a satellite control center was captured in this big city.

Best Time to Visit: New York City is such a popular tourist destination that it will likely be a bit crowded year-round. In general, the best time to visit is either spring or fall. April and May are particularly nice if visitors are looking to partake in outdoor activities.

Transportation Options: Public transportation is pretty good in New York, considering that most of the city’s inhabitants commute. There are a variety of options including the subway, bus, commuter rail, taxis and even ride share services.

The scenes that were filmed in New York City help to establish the main character’s teenage rebellion stage. As Giggster confirms, the 17-year-old gets arrested while trying to “amplify a coded signal that may have originated from his grandfather, Alexander Anderson (Michael Caine),” who disappeared years earlier.

This busy setting also sets the stage for the emotionally tense relationship he has with his stepfather, Hank (The Rock). He only gets involved with Sean’s efforts to decode the signal to try to connect with him. What happens from there is something neither of them could have expected. The sleek cityscape contrasts with the island landscapes that viewers see later in the movie, which showcases a narrative leap.

Things to Do: NYC landmarks like The Statue of Liberty and Times Square offer visitors a highly anticipated piece of the cultural pie. Near these attractions, there are many tourist and local favorites, so walking around is the best way to explore the area.

Where to Eat: NYC is a big foodie capital with plenty of different types of cuisine to try. Some central spots include the affordable Pershing Square or a more upscale dining experience at Gramercy Tavern.

Where to Stay: To get a feel for the big city life, it is best to stay in the central areas of NYC. A relatively affordable accommodation option is the Park Central Hotel New York, but travelers looking to experience only the finer things in life can check out The Plaza.

Hawaii Shines As The Main ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ Filming Location

(Brianna Marble/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The bulk of on sight filming for this movie was done on Oʻahu in 2010. This destination was selected for its lush and authentic landscape. The ATV chase scenes and the scene where the main characters discover a striking waterfall that may be able to help them restart their helicopter were captured here.

Best Time to Visit: Because Hawaii is such a popular tourism destination, travelers should consider avoiding the most popular times to visit. In order to do that and enjoy the best the islands have to offer, it is ideal to visit between April and May or September and October.

Transportation Options: There are a few different ways to get around Hawaii, depending on where you are. Generally, there are readily available inter-island flights, so island hopping should not be a problem. Once travelers have arrived, public transportation is a good option. Some of the most popular ways to get around include rental cars, shuttles or ride sharing services.

Many different scenes were captured throughout Hawaii to depict the island destination. Some of the stand out filming locations include Kualoa Ranch on the island of Oahu and Waimea Bay Beach Park. The dense jungle terrain and stunning scenery make either of these Hawaiian travel destinations well worth the trip. For fans of other island action movies like “Jurassic Park,” it is important to note that Kualoa Ranch is most popular for being a major filming location for the franchise.

Things to Do: There is plenty to do to enjoy surrounding nature or learn about Hawaiian culture while visiting. If visiting Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kualoa Ranch are important parts of your trip, exploring other attractions on Oahu are ideal. Some popular things to check out include the Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden and Byodo-In Temple.

Where to Eat: There are many family owned eateries throughout the island that visitors can try out, although some may be less well known online. Besides those authentic mom and pop places, there are other great restaurants like Fête and Nico’s Pier 38.

Where to Stay: It is important for travelers to note that, generally, accommodations in Hawaii are not necessarily cheap. And given that more regulations have been considered to manage tourism in the last few years, travelers may need to consider their options before finding the right place to stay. Despite this, for a centrally located and amazing view, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort or the Polynesian Hostel Beach Club are good options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” a real story?

No, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” is not a real story. Instead, it’s loosely based on Jules Verne’s novel, “The Mysterious Island.” However, it also incorporates elements from his other stories, so there was some creative freedom taken.

Why wasn’t Brendan Fraser in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”?

According to ScreenRant, Brendan Fraser did not return in the second movie because of scheduling conflicts. Instead, his character’s (Professor Trevor Anderson) nephew (Sean Anderson) takes the spotlight alongside The Rock who plays Hank Parsons, the teen’s stepdad. This casting led many onlookers to believe that The Rock replaced Fraser.

Why did “Journey 3” get cancelled?

As ScreenRant reports, the third movie was abandoned due to difficulties with the script and with the schedules of those heavily involved with the project.