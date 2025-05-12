MSC Cruises is developing a private island that’ll offer travelers a new luxe experience in the Bahamas.

According to Travel Weekly, MSC Group (the conglomerate behind MSC Cruises) is working with its Bahamian partners to develop a new luxury private island. The Geneva-based company currently has one Bahamian private island with seven beaches named Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The latter is exclusively open to MSC Cruises guests who depart from Miami, Port Canaveral, and New York City.

An MSC spokeswoman said the new island, currently dubbed Little Cay, will be built on a natural sandbank. The smaller isle will neighbor Ocean Cay and be around a third of the bigger MSC island’s size.

“The as-yet-unnamed island, known internally as Little Cay, presents an opportunity for us to further develop an exclusive luxury experience for our guests,” said the MSC spokeswoman. “This second island will stay true to the ethos of Ocean Cay, offering an experience that connects guests to nature, pristine beaches, and the beauty of the ocean, plus luxury facilities and water features.”

What Else Should I Know About MSC Cruises’ Little Cay?

Much else isn’t known besides the fact that Little Cay is in its early stages of development. MSC Group’s luxury cruise line Explora Journeys declined to comment on the forthcoming venture.

Ocean Cay was previously an industrial sand excavation site. It was redeveloped by MSC Cruises and opened as the private island destination it is now in 2019. Ocean Cay aims to prioritize environmental conservation in the Caribbean, and Little Cay will reportedly do the same.

“This will offer a different experience for the different brands,” said MSC executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago of Little Cay. “[We’ll] design the island to be an incredible luxury experience. We’re very proud and very happy to have developed again, something from nothing like this, so we don’t spoil the existing paradise.”