Via the country’s “Our Living Islands” program, Ireland offers over $90,000 to renovate a derelict home on one of its secluded yet beautiful islands.

Chosen applicants can receive €80,000 ($92,299 as of this reporting) via the program’s Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to refurbish an abandoned residence. Forbes reports that around 30 picturesque islands where people can renovate homes include Arranmore, Clare Island, Bere Island, and Inis Mór.

However, some stipulations will disqualify foreigners or make some think twice. One of the biggest flags is that to be eligible, the applicant must have Irish residency. Another thing is that the island you’ll be living on will be truly remote. The Irish government notes that the places to choose from will be “cut off daily by the tide,” and there are no bridges connecting them to the mainland.

Additionally, the home must have been built before 1933, and the money will be allocated solely for construction and redesign. Moreover, the house will need to be the person’s primary residence.

“The aim of this policy is to reverse the trend of depopulation on our offshore islands by supporting those communities with an all of government approach, ensuring that sustainable, vibrant communities can continue to live – and thrive – on the offshore islands for many years to come,” notes the Irish government.

What Else Should People Know About Ireland’s “Our Living Islands” Program?

The financial incentive was launched in 2023. Foreigners interested in the program but lacking Irish residency may consider applying for dual citizenship. If so, they will need to be of Irish descent through a parent or grandparent.

“‘Our Living Islands’ is an ambitious ten-year policy – recognizing our commitment to supporting our island communities so that they have a bright and sustainable future,” says a press release issued by former Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Maud Humphreys, in 2023. “[The program] is the first whole-of-government policy for the islands to be published in 27 years.”