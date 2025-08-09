If you’re a big fan of action comedies, you may already be acutely aware of 2023’s “Freelance.” The film, which stars John Cena and Alison Brie, follows a special ops soldier and a journalist through the rough and rugged jungles and highly dangerous urban environments of a fictional nation called Paldonia. As the duo struggles to punch, kick and shoot their way to safety, they’re attacked by foreign soldiers, environmental hazards, and forces of nature, which leave them begging to return to the United States. If you’ve seen the film and felt that you’d have a better shot at navigating the space than the leading characters, you’re in luck. While Paldonia is not a real place, the environments showcased on the big screen certainly are. “Freelance” was filmed on location in Colombia, mainly within the nation’s capital city of Bogotá.

Whether you’ve been looking to explore Bogotá for some time, or you’re just drawn to the high-altitude city and its surroundings because of the movie, now seems like a perfect time to book your itinerary. We’ll run through a few of the most significant filming locations for “Freelance,” and offer some insight into the best restaurants, hotels and tourist sites in the area. Before long, you could find yourself posing for selfies with a deposed head of state, or firing a rifle at an attacking helicopter… More realistically, you’ll probably find some picturesque hiking trails and beautifully built churches.

What Country Is Paldonia Based On?

Since Paldonia is not a real place, many fans of “Freelance” have taken to the web to discuss what the fictional nation is meant to represent. Since it’s explained that certain natural resources prop up the nation’s economy, some have assumed that Paldonia is a stand-in for Venezuela. Others have theorized that the topography is more closely aligned with Paraguay, even though the film itself was shot entirely within Colombia. Any way you slice it, Paldonia is a South American nation with a tumultuous government and a rich repository of natural oil.

Explore Beautiful Bogotá, As Showcased In ‘Freelance’

(Enrique/Pexels)

Key Scenes: As The Cinemaholic reports, most scenes were captured in Bogotá, including those which used the Museum of Gold, the Bolívar Square, the National Museum of Colombia and the Monserrate Sanctuary. These iconic landmarks will be instantly recognizable to natives of the city, as well as visitors making their pilgrimage thanks to the film. Additional units for “Freelance” shot B-roll footage and other coverage in the department of Tolima, roughly four hours southwest of Colombia’s capital.

Best Time to Visit: While Bogotá is revered for its evergreen beauty during all portions of the year, first-time visitors are generally advised to book their trip for the dry season of January through March. This period of time offers calm weather, outdoor activities and many chances for sightseeing. Those looking for sparser crowds may be interested in visiting during the shoulder months, such as November or May, though this period of time is known to be quite rainy and humid. Depending on your preferences, you’ll still find plenty of churches, nature walks and excursions suitable for the off-peak portion of the year.

Transportation Options: While Bogotá does have access to buses, taxis, and a rapid transit system titled TransMilenio, the city is not well known for its ease of access in terms of transportation. Those looking to explore at peak efficiency should consider renting a car, chartering a driver, or signing up for a tour with a local guide in order to get around and make the most of their trip. Luckily, though, you won’t need an armed and dangerous security detail like Claire Wellington to find the city’s best sights.

The dynamic urban landscape of Bogotá makes for the perfect South American backdrop in “Freelance,” providing the film with an ideal setting for its plot. The city’s quaint juxtaposition of modern and colonial influences highlights the history and culture on display within the movie. The architecture and design of the buildings within the thriving mountainous metro also give Agent Mason Pettits an active and dynamic backdrop to fire his weapon, head for the hills and mount a grand escape.

Though “Freelance” has become a major hit with audiences, the film failed to reach critical acclaim. This may be why there are no official production tours for the film available in Bogotá. Even still, fans are more than welcome to explore the area on their own self-guided adventure, free of violence or political uprisings.

Things to Do: Bogotá is loaded with exciting sights and excursions suitable for visitors of all backgrounds. Whether you’re a spiritual person or not, it’s worth checking out the many churches and cultural centers of the region. The architecture and design of these buildings speak to the ancient culture and history that echoes through the thriving population of nearly eight million citizens and counting. Outdoorsy visitors will find ample opportunities to hike or mountain climb just outside of town, while those looking to keep their feet planted on solid ground will find many photo opportunities and local businesses to shop at in the downtown area. Museums such as Museo del Oro and Museos del Banco de la República provide deeper insight into the surrounding city, while cable car rides up to Monserrate offer unbeatable panoramic views.

Where to Eat: Since Bogotá is such a thriving cultural hub, you should have no difficulty at all finding an excellent restaurant. A few local favorites include Elcielo Restaurant Bogotá, Tierra Restaurante Chapinero and the Ushin Japanese & Grill. Even if you struggle to confirm a reservation at one of these eateries, you’ll certainly find that the city is choc-full of delicious barbecue platters, fresh-caught seafood and other flavorful favorites.

Where to Stay: Like many major cities in South America, Bogotá is known for its low-cost hotels. In stark contrast to many of the U.S.A.’s trends, the chain hotels in Bogotá are actually among the priciest. Stays such as the Hilton Garden Inn, Grand Hyatt and Holiday Inn Express will provide familiar luxuries for international travelers, while local hostels like the Ibis Bogota Museo and the Tequendama Suites offer a chance to save money for flights, sights and once-in-a-lifetime excursions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What actors star in “Freelance”?

“Freelance” stars John Cena, Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba and Christian Slater. Cena is likely the most recognizable performer in the film, as much of the plot revolves around the former WWE champion running and gunning his way through danger.

How much did “Freelance” make at the box office?

Though “Freelance” has become a hit with viewers on home streaming networks, the film failed to perform well at the box office. According to a 2023 report in ScreenRant, “Freelance” fell quite shy of its intended gross, earning only $2.1 million against an estimated production budget of $40 million.