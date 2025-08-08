When “After the Sunset” premiered in November 2004, it offered viewers more than just a polished jewel‑heist film. The Brett Ratner-directed project delivers sun‑drenched Bahamian visuals, a breezy tone and magnetic chemistry between its leads. Pierce Brosnan plays master thief Max Burdett, who retires to a tropical paradise with his partner-in-crime/romantic counterpart, Lola (Salma Hayek). Woody Harrelson adds a comic tension to this narrative as the determined FBI agent trailing them, while Don Cheadle and Naomie Harris round out the charismatic cast.

Although the plot has received mixed reviews, nearly everyone has agreed that the setting of “After the Sunset” was a major draw for viewers. The retirement escape fantasy created a luxurious visual identity that still captures the attention of fans today. If you’ve ever found yourself wondering where “After the Sunset” was filmed, read on for your guide to planning a dream Bahamian vacation of your own – no thievery required.

What Resort Was ‘After The Sunset’ Filmed At?

The central location featured throughout “After The Sunset” is a popular resort that fans and travelers will instantly recognize, per IMDb. The Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas is an iconic oceanfront resort that is recognized for its coral colored towers and expansive grounds. With its beaches and luxury suites, Atlantis is an iconic filming location that shaped much of the narrative’s atmosphere. Numerous scenes take place at this resort, including beach lounging moments with Max and Lola and some action with FBI agent Stan Lloyd (Woody Harrelson).

The movie’s sense of tropical indulgence is tied to the look and feel of Atlantis, which both cinematically and in real life delivers sweeping vistas and world-class amenities at every turn. Today, visitors can walk the same palm-lined paths if they book a room in this top luxury destination. For film fans, the resort offers a unique opportunity to step right into a popular Hollywood production backdrop.

Live Lavish Like A Master Criminal In The Bahamas

(Leonardo Rossatti/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Beyond the Atlantis resort, other places in the Bahamas really set the scene for the film, per IMDb. The Bahamas played an essential role in shaping the plot. The Old Fort Bay Club, in particular, was a filming location.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Bahamas is generally between December and mid-April. This is when the weather is the most enjoyable, but travelers should note that this is a busy tourism period.

Transportation Options: There are many transportation options for getting around specific islands like Paradise Island. Some of the most common options include taxis, buses (jitneys), water taxis, ferries or even car rentals.

The Old Fort Bay Club is a private beach club and gated community near Nassau. It was used for exterior shots in the movie. The tranquil and residential vibe of the area provided a perfect contrast to the livelier energy of Atlantis. And while the club itself is private, travelers can still explore the surrounding area as a visitor. There are high-end vacation rentals, beaches and boat tours available nearby. This historic region is an ideal detour for travelers seeking a refined, quiet Bahamas experience.

Things to Do: It is recommended that travelers explore downtown Nassau or visit Paradise Island to get a feel for the grandeur of Atlantis. The Aquaventure Water Park and Atlantis Casino are some popular tourist attractions on Paradise Island.

Where to Eat: There are casual and fine dining options both inside and outside of the Atlantis Resort to check out. The Cabbage Beach Bistro and Marketplace and ​​Poseidon’s Table are some great casual options to try.

Where to Stay: One of the most high-end and exciting places to stay while visiting is The Royal at Atlantis, but if travelers have a tighter budget, there are other options. For a relatively affordable stay, the Warwick Paradise Island—Bahamas is a nice accommodation.

Some ‘After The Sunset’ Filming Also Took Place In California

(Ryan Fish/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Though the storyline takes place primarily in the Bahamas, given the main characters’ retired lifestyle, some scenes were captured in California. Beach sequences were filmed there, including parts of the movie with stunning coastline imagery. As IMDb cites, Sycamore Cove State Beach was a significant “After the Sunset” filming location.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Sycamore Cove State Beach is spring or fall. The weather is more pleasant, and there are fewer crowds than during the busy summer season.

Transportation Options: There are many different transportation options to get to Sycamore Cove State Beach. The most popular ways to get around include biking, driving or ride-share services. It is important to note that travelers who decide to drive will need to pay for parking at this beach. This typically costs around $3 per hour or $12 per day, but it can fill up quickly.

Shots of the Sycamore Cove State Beach, which is located in the Point Mugu State Park, helped to capture Max’s life before he settled down. It was used for transitional or flashback scenes, but one other California filming location made a big impact. At the beginning of the movie, a high-stakes heist occurs during a basketball game. This sets up the tone for Max’s high-profile criminal background.

This scene was filmed at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, which is now known as the Crypto.com Arena. The film location mainly served to contrast his life in the Bahamas with his supposed retirement. Fans can even visit the arena to see a game, attend a concert or just explore the surrounding area of L.A.

Things to Do: At the Sycamore Cove Beach, travelers can truly immerse themselves in nature. It is a hotspot for outdoor activities, so swimming, sunbathing and even picnicking are popular at this location. For a more metropolitan experience near the Crypto.com Arena, the GRAMMY Museum and the entertainment center, L.A. LIVE.

Where to Eat: California is well known for its hype culture and delicious food, so travelers will not have to worry about finding a good bite to eat. If visiting Sycamore Cove Beach, you’ll have to exit the immediate beach area, since Point Mugu State Park doesn’t offer dining. It may be best to eat in central areas, like near the arena, where Fixins Soul Kitchen and Katsuya are.

Where to Stay: Luckily for travelers, there are many accommodations near the Sycamore Cove Beach and arena. For a beachy getaway, the Palm Garden Hotel is a great option. If travelers plan to stay in the city, the Courtyard Los Angeles L.A. LIVE is a relatively affordable hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was “After the Sunset” filmed?

As IMDb cites, filming for the movie occurred between Oct. 27, 2003 and Feb. 15, 2004.

What watch does Pierce Brosnan wear in “After the Sunset”?

In the film, he wears a Panerai Luminor Marina PAM00091, a luxury (and now collector’s item) watch, which was made famous due to it being brought up several times in the film, per Quill & Pad.

Where can I watch “After the Sunset”?

The movie can be rented on YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.