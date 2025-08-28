The comedy-drama series “Young Millionaires” revolves around four spirited French teenagers who unexpectedly win millions of Euros in the lottery. Their joy, however, soon meets a serious snag: at 17 years old, they’re underage and cannot legally claim the prize. Each moment pulses with energy, reminding viewers how adolescence magnifies every twist when vast wealth enters the equation. But where was “Young Millionaires” filmed?

The vibrant setting of the series adds another layer to the story. Filmed entirely on location in Marseille, France, and picturesque spots across the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, the location becomes more than a hotspot – it’s a travel invitation. The series showcases sun-bathed neighborhoods, beachside promenades and charming coastal towns that brim with history and local flair. Fans can turn their binge-watch into a memorable vacation, walking the paths of their favorite scenes. Nearly all public filming locations remain accessible, inviting travelers to experience the series firsthand. Consider this story your travel companion – guiding you to the best hotels, restaurants and attractions to experience the magic of where “Young Millionaires” was filmed.

Your Guide To Touring ‘Young Millionaires’ Filming Locations In Marseille

Key Scenes: As 4Filming notes, the iconic Vieux-Port (Old Port) appears in several sequences, offering golden light and salty sea breezes that reflect teenage freedom and wealth fantasies. The Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde, perched atop the city, features sweeping shots that frame Marseille’s skyline. What’s on Netflix confirms that “Young Millionaires” also showcases local schools, especially Lycée Les Calanques, bringing authenticity to high-school scenes. Other standout moments occur in the Camas district.

Best Time to Visit: Head to Marseille between late spring and early autumn. Summer (June through August) offers sun-filled days, vibrant beach scenes and the exact sunny backdrop seen in the series. Late spring and early autumn also shine – warm air, fewer crowds and more relaxed vibes make walking around historic neighborhoods like Le Panier or Vieux-Port a dream. That balance of light, weather, and atmosphere gives you the feel of watching the show while avoiding tourist overload.

Transportation Options: Getting around Marseille and the surrounding areas is easy and fun. If you prefer public transportation, the metro and tram systems link major filming sites like Vieux-Port and Notre-Dame de la Garde. Buses reach farther neighborhoods and filming locations like Camas and Lycée Les Calanques with ease. Consider a rental car for rural escapes into Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur – perfect for coastal towns or sweeping vistas the show hints at. Uber and taxis work well for quick trips around the city, especially for late-night explorations.

The first season of “Young Millionaires” comprises eight episodes, all available exclusively on Netflix. The show premiered on August 13. Producers filmed on location throughout Marseille, capturing everyday life – from local schools like Lycée Les Calanques to vibrant neighborhoods such as Camas – together with the stunning coastline and nearby towns like La Seyne-sur-Mer. They chose Marseille for its unique blend of modern energy and historic charm, its varied urban textures, colorful streets and natural light that suits the light-hearted yet dramatic tone of the series.

By experiencing real Marseille sites, you’ll live the question of where was “Young Millionaires” filmed in vivid detail. Wander ports and basilica stairs, taste local dishes and stay in neighborhoods that feel like you stepped into the show. Let this guide light your path to youthful chaos under the Mediterranean sun.

Things to Do: Pair your series pilgrimage with real-life fun. Wander through Le Panier, Marseille’s oldest quarter, filled with street art, quirky cafés, and steps that seem straight out of a scene. Climb to Notre-Dame de la Garde for panoramic city and sea views—the same heights that frame dramatic moments in the show. Stroll along the Vieux-Port, where fishermen unload fresh catch next to chic bars that will make you feel like extras. Swim or sunbathe at Plage des Catalans, soaking up coastal charm. Venture into the beautiful Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region—visit seaside towns, lavender fields or vineyards that mirror the show’s wide, sunny landscapes.

Where to Eat: Marseille’s food scene leaps with flavor. Grab a frico and beer at a café on Vieux-Port, where seafood meets casual chic. Try bouillabaisse (the local seafood stew) at classic spots like Chez Fonfon in Vallon des Auffes (an atmospheric corner near filming grounds). For light bites, wander into Le Panier and find rustic bakeries and cafés that smell like hospitality. Craving fusion twists? Seek out modern bistros along Rue de la République. And don’t skip Provençal markets like Le Cours Julien, where delicious olives and cheeses feel like the region’s soul.

Where to Stay: Choose a place that keeps you near filming magic and local flair. Hotels around Vieux-Port, like boutique inns or harbor-view stays, keep you steps from iconic sites. If you want neighborhood vibes, book in Le Panier, where historic buildings, artists’ studios and cobbled streets offer immersive charm. For modern comfort near transportation, check hotels near Saint-Charles station, central and well-connected. Or for seaside serenity, consider lodgings near Plage des Catalans or Vallon des Auffes, blending beach calm with cinematic scenery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Young Millionaires” on Netflix about?

The series follows four Marseille teens who win millions of Euros in the lottery. But they’re underage and can’t claim it. Comedy blends with high-stakes drama as they use the help of an outsider, Victoire. They face threats, parties and betrayals – all while chasing the prize they can’t access.

Who stars in “Young Millionaires”?

The cast features a fresh lineup of rising French actors, starring Malou Khebizi, Abraham Wapler, Calixte Broisin-Doutaz and Jeanne Boudier. Their chemistry on screen and the lively Marseille setting give the show its unique charm and energy.

Will there be a season two of “Young Millionaires”?

As of now, Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed a second season. But fans and critics love the cast and setting, so a renewal remains possible.