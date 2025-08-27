When “Nobody” premiered in 2021, audiences were surprised how Bob Odenkirk (best known as Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”) confidently reinvented himself as an action star. The movie struck a perfect balance of humor, heart, and high-octane violence, so it only makes sense that a sequel was ordered. “Nobody 2” hit theaters on Aug. 15, with Odenkirk reprising his role as Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary family man with a terrifyingly lethal past.

The movie has had a strong opening at the box office, with an early global total of $14.2 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. This suggests that audiences are eager to see Hutch’s tranquil family world descend into chaos once again, but beyond the star-studded cast and ever-escalating action, the setting of “Nobody 2” steals the spotlight. Although the story is set in the fictional town of Plummerville and has familiar aesthetics, the movie wasn’t even filmed in the United States. Instead, the filmmakers chose a Canadian setting that blended suburban comfort, lakeside leisure and a gritty authenticity.

Discover The Winnipeg Locations That Brought Plummerville To Life In ‘Nobody 2’

Key Scenes: As AccessWinnipeg reports, the filming for the movie began Aug. 6, 2024 and wrapped by Sept. 26. Many big scenes have downtown and Winnipeg Beach as backgrounds.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Winnipeg is summer. This is also the time production filmed there, so the ambiance should be similar.

Transportation Options: Visitors looking to get around have some options while in town. There is the public Winnipeg Transit bus and rapid transit system, which covers some popular and less-frequented routes. Alternatively, consider rental cars for travel outside the city.

“Nobody 2” leans into Hutch’s yearning for family connection, so it is framed around a family road trip. But this road trip to a seemingly idyllic small town was inspired by Bob Odenkirk’s childhood memory of going to Wisconsin Dells. So viewers may notice how the theme parks and carnival feel set the scene for a family-friendly experience, while the plot takes a turn. As production designer Michael Diner explained, “The Dells have a long history and a lot of character. It’s a rich tapestry visually, and imagining these visuals in a small town opened the doors for the design.”

These seemingly innocent backdrops made way for some pretty impactful contrasts. For example, the scene when Hutch is attacked violently while at a water park, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. But the Winnipeg Beach and Lilac Resort area were also big parts of filming. Winnipeg Beach, an Interlake Region town, was where a set was built, including a steakhouse.

Things to Do: There is plenty to do in Winnipeg, including The Forks Market and Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Both of these attractions are great ways to explore the local culture and interact with locals. They are conveniently located in a central area too, so visitors can expect a less than five-minute drive between the two.

Where to Eat: Clementine Cafe or the JOEY Polo Park are good eatery options with an upscale yet casual ambiance. The former is a place that serves breakfast, while the latter serves all types of regional dishes. These spots are relatively close together, too, but a less than 15-minute drive should be expected.

Where to Stay: For a relatively budget stay, the Fairmont Winnipeg is a refined and cozy accommodation. The Inn at the Forks is also a highly rated option with a modern and stylish feel. They are just a five-minute drive from each other, so they both have the benefit of an ideal location.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who stars in “Nobody 2”?

Bob Odenkirk of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame takes the lead as Hutch Mansell. His wife, Becca, is played by Connie Nielsen. Rounding out the cast are icons like Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks and RZA.

Why is “Nobody 2” rated R?

As IMDb’s parents guide specifies, the film is rated R in the areas of violence, gore and profanity.

Are “Nobody” and “John Wick” connected?

No, as ScreenRant reports, there are no official links between the two franchises. Still, as many fans may have noticed, the two have a similar action style and the same writer, Derek Kolstad.