A report on the best places to experience the magical vibrancy of fall foliage this year crowned New York’s Hudson Valley as the premier place to be.

With the end of summer quickly approaching, Priceline analyzed figures “to reveal the most in-demand U.S. destinations for peak fall foliage in 2025.” To make the rankings, the travel bookings platform looked at the number of hotel searches between October 10 – 24, 2025 “in regions known for fall foliage.” The vast Hudson Valley — which includes 10 New York State counties — was crowned the top of the list.

The region offers multiple ways to soak up the colors of the autumn season. Hiking through one of the many parks or heading up one of the region’s mountains for an aerial view is best for those who want to explore on foot. Viewing by water includes taking a boat ride or cruise down the Hudson River, where you can see the fall foliage as you drift along. Enticingly for some, an option by air is seeing autumn’s wondrous colors via a hot air balloon ride. Moreover, families may enjoy hopping onto one of the Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Fall Adventure Trains for convenience and fun for all ages.

“The Hudson Valley is one of the East Coast’s crown jewels for fall foliage,” Priceline said of the Hudson Valley. “Rolling hills burst into fiery reds, oranges, and golds along the Hudson River, creating a painter’s palette color. Visitors can pair leaf peeping with apple picking, vineyard tours, and charming small towns like Beacon and Rhinebeck.”

What Else Can Travelers Anticipate Of Fall Foliage In 2025?

The rest of Priceline’s Top 10 “Scenic Areas for Leaf Peeping” included several other Northeast locations. Elsewhere on the list, places in Colorado, Washington state, Oregon, Indiana, and the California/Nevada border all made the cut.

See the complete list below.